Additional ref, side kick among the rules the NFL plans to change

The NFL is considering an extra set of eyes in the sky and a change of kicks on board that some people might consider fanciful.

These are two of the five proposed rules that team owners will vote on during a conference call scheduled for next Thursday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have offered an alternative to the board kick, which has become much more difficult to execute successfully thanks to new configuration regulations that promote health and safety. The proposal would allow a trailing team to skip the kick and choose to go to fourth place and 15 of its 25. This is similar to a rule tried in the Short-lived American Football Alliance.

The Eagles also proposed to make the extension of automatic replay reviews permanent to include scoring games and turnovers canceled by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful test attempts.

The Baltimore Chargers and Ravens have teamed up to present two proposals, one of which would add a “pit umpire” as the eighth game referee to the officiating team. The teams also offered to add a senior technology advisor to the referee to assist the crew.

The Miami Dolphins have offered to give the defense the option for the game clock to start on the referee’s signal if that defense declines an offensive penalty that occurs late in the half. This would make it more difficult for offenses to manipulate the clock by intentionally committing sanctions.

The competition committee will itself present two proposals:

Extend the protection of the defenseless player to a kick-off or a kicker who has possession but has not had time to avoid or avoid imminent contact with an opponent.

Prevent teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead ball fouls while the clock is running.

The Competition Committee recommended that the use of pass interference video reviews not be renewed. The rule, temporarily put in place last season following the outcry from a Rams-Saints playoff game in the 2018 season, was a flop last season. Owners should officially make this a single rule.