A bionic eye with sharper vision than the real eye could be ready in just five years, experts say

by May 22, 2020 world
The bionic eye could see millions in just five years, experts say.

The world’s first 3D artificial eye egg can look sharper than a real human eye.

Images are converted through small sensors that reflect light-sensing photoreceptor cells.

The sensors are packaged in an aluminum and tungsten film shaped like a hemisphere, mimicking the retina.

The electrochemical eye, called EC-EYE, is reminiscent of the 1968 sci-fi movie A: A Space Odyssey about the evil supercomputer HAL.

Professor Zhiyong Fan, of Hong Kong University of Technology, said animal experiments and clinical trials are now planned.

He said: “The size of our biomimetic eye is comparable to the human eye – just over two inches in diameter.

“It can be used for a visual prosthesis to help the blind or visually impaired. It can lead to the bionic eye. “

“We hope to further improve our equipment in terms of biocompatibility, stability and performance.

“I think if everything is on track, technology will become in five years.”

The bionic eye, which will allow millions of people to see again, could be available in just five years.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/21/bionic-eye-with-sharper-vision-than-real-eye-could-be-ready-in-just-five-years-experts-say/

