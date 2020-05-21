Watch Sia’s happy clip for the new song ‘Together’

Sia released a new single on Wednesday, giving fans their first sweet taste of Australian pop singer-songwriter’s next album and debut film, both titled “Music”.

The bright and colorful clip of the new song “Together” stars dancing Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. and reunites her with Maddie Ziegler, the young dancer who made her name in Sia’s “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” clips.

The Upbeat Pop Song is a glimpse into the debut of the multiple Grammy-nominated director, which also stars Hudson, Odom and Ziegler. “Together” is one of the 10 new songs written by Sia and presented in the film.

“In the film, Zu (Hudson) is newly sober and finds her way around the world when she receives the news that she will become the sole caretaker of her half-sister named Music (Ziegler), a young girl on the spectrum of autism, “according to a press release. “The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes – finding your voice and what it means to be a family.”

In addition to directing “Music”, Sia also co-wrote the screenplay with children’s author and illustrator Dallas Clayton, based on a short story that the singer of “Cheap Thrills” wrote in 2007. “Together” was co-wrote with songwriter Jack Antonoff, who also produced the song.

“Music”, the film, should be premiered September. We don’t know yet when Sia’s new album will be released.