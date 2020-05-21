Wasserman Explores Purchase of Paradigm Music Business

Entertainment manager Casey Wasserman is in talks to buy the troubled Paradigm Talent Agency musical assets, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Wasserman, who runs a sports marketing and talent management company in Los Angeles, explored the idea with financier Tom Gores, brother of Paradigm CEO Sam Gores, said one of the sources, who declined to ” be named because she was not allowed to comment.

It is not certain, however, that the intermittent talks will lead to an agreement, the sources said.

Asked about Wasserman’s interest in Paradigm, a company official said on Wednesday that there was no agreement in place.

“Paradigm has not been sold, nor has it agreed to sell,” said Mike Sitrick, the crisis communications specialist who represents Sam Gores, in an email.

Like other large talent agencies, Paradigm has been affected by the pandemic as live events and productions have been suspended.

The Beverly Hills company laid off 250 workers in March in hopes of rehiring them. But some of these employees who were laid off were upset by the company about the way the cuts were managed.

A former partner even sued Paradigm and alleged that Sam Gores had misused the agency’s money, which he denied.

Paradigm, known for its musical representation activity, has been considered as a potential target for acquisition by other large talent agencies, notably the Creative Artists Agency and the United Talent Agency. The UTA was about to purchase Paradigm last year. The last interviews were reported for the first time by HITS Daily Double.

When the L.A. Times announced in January that CAA had considered buying Paradigm, Gores said his agency was not for sale.

Wasserman led efforts to bring the Olympics to Los Angeles in 2028. He is the grandson of the studio’s famous tycoon, the late Lew Wasserman.

The potential acquisition comes as agencies face significant market changes brought on by the rise of streaming, the fallout from the pandemic, and an ongoing dispute that the four largest talent agencies continue to have with the Writers Guild of America on long-standing industry practices. .

UTA and CAA have already implemented salary reductions. UTA has put some of its employees on leave. Endeavor, the parent company of WME, has seen cost reductions affecting one third of its staff.