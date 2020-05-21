Trump tries MAGA 2.0 for a pandemic era

Trump’s aides and allies told the president in private that he had no choice but to focus his campaign on rebuilding the economy, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The president’s political advisers also say there is reason to believe that this is a winning message. Recent campaign and public poll show that Trump slightly outperforms Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on managing the economy, even if the president finds himself on fragile ground nationally and in battleground states less than six months before the election. In a conference call last week with surrogates, the Trump campaign cited a new internal poll that showed that Trump with a 15 percentage point advantage over Biden over the economy in 17 states targeted by the campaign in November , according to someone familiar with the call.

“The only problem that Trump really affects Biden is the economy, and so he has to stick to that message,” said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist who serves as Trump’s outside advisor. “He has to convince people that his policies will recover American businesses and jobs.”

But Make America Great Again 2.0 can be a tough sell. Calvin Coolidge was the last president to win as a titular during a recession – and that was in 1924.

History is full of those who lost. President Herbert Hoover ran on the slogan “prosperity is just around the corner” in 1932 during the Great Depression, but lost in a landslide to Franklin D. Roosevelt. Ronald Reagan defeated President Jimmy Carter in 1980 after asking voters, “Are you better off than four years ago?” And Bill Clinton used “It’s the economy, stupid” to push President George H.W. Bush out of office after a single term.

“From the time of Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama, you are not re-elected in a recession,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. “Trump would be breaking a precedent if he could win re-election as the economy experiences this kind of slowdown under his watch.”

And despite Trump’s claims of a rapid economic rebound from mid-year on, his hopes could be dashed if the virus re-emerges in the coming months of reopening or increases again in the fall as many officials predict. of public health.

Trump expected to campaign on a list of what he claimed to be his accomplishments, including a booming stock market, rising wages, and job growth. He changed his slogan to Keep America Great. But the president’s campaign has been transformed with the spread of the pandemic. Trump has been criticized for downplaying the epidemic and has failed to get tests and medical supplies to states quickly.

Instead, Trump began to focus on restoring the economy, prompting governors to reopen nonessential business, even though most states had yet to meet the White House criteria for flexibility. social distancing guidelines.

In online events, social media and interviews, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and White House collaborators boasted that the businessman-turned-president once oversaw the “largest economy in the world.” ‘world history “.

“President Trump’s record of building the US economy to unprecedented levels before it is artificially interrupted is even more salient,” said Sarah Matthews, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, in a statement. . “He was the president of Jobs and the Americans will turn to him and his proven success in restoring the economy to greatness.”

As the campaign continues to attack Biden on a variety of issues – his mental acuity, his position toward his economic rival China, the alleged hypocrisy amid an allegation of sexual assault – she has also added criticism of the economy.

“If the election is a referendum on Trump’s response to the pandemic, he will lose,” said William Galston, a Clinton adviser in the 1992 election, who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “If the central question is the prospect of an economic recovery in view of ’21 and ’22, its chances are better.”

The main economic attack in the Trump campaign against Biden is that as Vice President of President Barack Obama, he oversaw the slowest economic recovery since World War II after the 2008 financial crisis. also wanting to raise taxes and apply regulations that he says would hurt American businesses.

The Biden campaign says Trump is misrepresenting the former vice president’s record. They note that Biden oversaw the implementation of a $ 787 billion economic stimulus package, which created 2 million to 4.8 million full-time jobs, according to the non-partisan Congressional budget office. .