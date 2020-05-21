This Kim Jong Un clue indicates that “something is wrong”

Dennis Rodman has revealed that the world will know “something is wrong” with his friend Kim Jong Un – if the despot’s sister begins to have more time on TV.

Former Detroit Pistons striker said he had been in touch with North Korea following speculation that the dictator, whom he befriended on a trip to Pyongyang in 2013 , was critically ill or died after botched heart surgery, Metro UK reported.

“I have communications with North Korea, but I can say this – if you see her sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong, that’s all I’m going to tell you give, “said Rodman, 58. The host of “Good Morning Britain” Piers Morgan, according to the report.

In an interview earlier this month, Rodman congratulated Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who has reportedly been fielded to replace the leader.

“Her sister was dear,” Rodman told the Post. “She was very nice to me when [I was a] customer.”

Rodman said at the time that he believed Kim was still alive, saying his rumored health ordeal “was probably not much.”

“I went to dinner there with dignitaries who are said to have died here,” Roman told The Post. “I don’t believe in North Korean news until I hear it from them. I think the fact that they keep it to themselves, in many ways, gives the media the opportunity to run around with rumors at times. “

North Korean state media released photos earlier this month of Kim’s appearance at a fertilizer plant completion ceremony in Suncheon, South Pyongan Province, to refute rumors of his death.