This day in sport: Bernard Hopkins becomes the oldest boxer to win the title

Bernard Hopkins, 46, became the oldest fighter to win a major boxing championship on that date in 2011, when he won the World Boxing Council of Canada light weight title Jean Pascal in a unanimous decision at the Bell Center to Montreal.

The victory gave Hopkins the WBC, International Boxing Organization and The Ring titles owned by Pascal, 28, who made his fifth defense. Pascal, who was behind after 11 rounds, injured Hopkins in the 12th but could not finish it.

Hopkins has supplanted George Foreman as the longest running champion in history. Foreman won the heavyweight title at 45 with a knockout in the 10th round from Michael Moorer in 1994.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1881 – A small group of tennis club members gather in New York to form the world’s first national tennis governing body, the National Lawn Tennis Assn of the United States. The organization, now U.S. Tennis Assn., Is established to standardize the rules of tennis and organize competitions. The American Men’s Singles Championship, now the US Open, takes place in Newport, R.I.

1977 – Seattle, very favored, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths on Iron Constitution, a shot of 31-1. It was the eighth victory of the dark brown colt and Cruguet lets him run at his own pace rather than on a hard drive. Slew pays $ 2.80 for $ 2, the second lowest gain in the history of Preakness.

1979 – The Montreal Canadiens end the decade in style by winning their 22nd Stanley Cup championship, beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in game 5 in Montreal. Jacques Lemaire scores two goals and Bob Gainey adds another in the second period to lead the Canadians to their fourth consecutive title.

1988 – Risen Star, with Eddie Delahoussaye in the saddle, ruins Winning Colors’ attempt to become the first filly to win the Triple Crown by winning the Preakness Stakes. Risen Star took the lead in the final corner ahead of leading riders Forty Niner and Winning Colors to secure a decisive victory of 1 1/4 in length in the Triple Crown return match.

1995 – The Penske Racing Team is excluded from the 33-car Indianapolis 500 when the two winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi do not qualify. Fittipaldi was excluded from the race by Swede Stefan Johansson in the last 12 minutes of qualifying. It is the first time that owner Roger Penske, 10-time winner of the Indy 500, will not have a car in the race.

2001 – Barry Bonds tied a major league record with his eighth circuit in five games, but the San Francisco Giants lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The homerun, out of Curt Schilling of Arizona in the fourth inning, is equal to the mark established by former Dodger Frank Howard, who did it twice in 1968 when he was with the Washington Senators. This is the 23rd Bonds explosion of the season and it will reach 73 to break Mark McGwire’s record 70.

2005 – Afleet Alex, with Jeremy Rose in irons, regains his balance after being knelt by Scrappy T in a frightening collision at the top of the stretch and blows home to win the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo finished third.

2006 – Detroit holds Cleveland at the lowest total points in Game 7 in NBA history and the Pistons advance to their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference final with a 79-61 victory over the Cavaliers. LeBron James scores 27 for the Cavaliers, who score just 10 points in the third quarter and shoot 32% for the game.

2014 – Wendell Scott becomes the first African American pilot elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Scott is joined by famed NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, double champion in the Joe Weatherly series, 1960 champion Rex White and 26-race winner Fred Lorenzen. Scott’s racing life is the basis of the movie “Greased Lightning”, with Richard Pryor. He drove during the civil rights movement and won a Grand National race at Jacksonville Speedway in 1963.

