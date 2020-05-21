The owner of the pizzeria earns money by ordering his own store for the DoorDash app

A Kansas restaurateur was able to make some dough by ordering for his own pizzerias through the dining app DoorDash, according to the report.

AJ’s NY Pizzeria owner said he only learned about the company’s business delivery app after receiving complaints about orders, according to Ranjan Roy, a strategic friend of the restaurant owner. who would blog about it.

“He had never talked to anyone about Doordash and, in years of resistance to the siren songs of the editorial proceeds, really didn’t want to come on the list,” Roy wrote in his blog “DoorDash and Pizza Arbitrage”.

Roy said the owner received bad Yelp reviews because of editor drivers, and the app didn’t sell his pizza at the right price.

“He was frustrated that customers misunderstood low prices,” he wrote. “The pizza he charged $ 24 was on Doordash’s list for $ 16.”

Roy said it was unclear at the time whether the app had offered discounted prices accidentally or for customer acquisition.

But the owner of the pizza shop saw an opportunity to make money from DoorDash and ordered some pies at a friend’s house to test it.

“If someone could pay Doordash $ 16 for pizza and Doordash pays $ 24 for pizza for his restaurant, he clearly just has to order the pizzas through Doordash himself, all day,” Roy said. “Your net would be a net $ 8 profit per pizza.”

Only later did the owner learn that his restaurant had placed an app to try to assess customer demand.

“They have a trial period when they hijack the restaurant’s website and don’t charge anyone any fees, so they can ideally go to the restaurant with positive order information to get the restaurant signed to the platform,” Roy wrote.

DoorDash did not respond to a request for comment, The BBC said.