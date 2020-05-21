The chemistry of the quarter receiver will be a challenge for the shippers

The Chargers are trying to bounce back from a 5-11 final so disappointing that it helped end Philip Rivers’ 14-year reign as the starting quarterback.

And they’re trying to do a lot more, too, all during a COVID-19 pandemic that produced the most discombobated offseason in NFL history.

“If it was like last year when it was essentially the same team, it would be a little easier,” ball carrier Austin Ekeler said at a press conference on Wednesday. “But it’s not.”

A year ago at this point, the Chargers list was largely unchanged from the previous season.

But now they’re trying to develop a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the draft, while building chemistry in two places where it matters most: between the quarterback and the receiver and among the offensive line.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to start from week 1, while Herbert is prepared to eventually take over.

Despite spending last season with the Chargers, Taylor has made just four assists, none of which have gone to top receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams or No. 1 Hunter Henry.

He connected with Ekeler – once – late in a five-touchdown victory in December in Jacksonville. Each of Ekeler’s other 91 receptions came from Rivers.

“We have new chemistry that we are going to have to start building,” said Ekeler. “We are going to have some time before the start of the season, it seems.”

Taylor is in Georgia, but Ekeler has said he will return to southern California within the next two weeks for socially distant throwing sessions with his teammates.

Video of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger training with their respective receivers from Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh has surfaced this week as NFL teams attempt to navigate through mostly distant off-season programs.

Tyrod Taylor is expected to take over from the Chargers in Week 1. (Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

Another recent social media video showed that Williams was doing a series of one-handed passes from a JUGS machine he bought before the pandemic broke out.

“Connection and chemistry is the main thing,” said Williams when asked about the importance of working with Taylor. “Knowing the games, knowing the routes doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, he has to know my speed. I need to know how he throws the ball. It can take a while. We just have to stop the timing of everything. “

Ekeler said he expected it would take at least a month for the players to be ready for the regular season. Training camps are scheduled to open in late July, but nothing is guaranteed.

He also said that adapting to Taylor would take time and rehearsal. The same goes for Herbert, a former baseball pitcher who is known to still own a fastball. Herbert is already training in Orange County with a local quarterback coach.

“Philip was more specific,” said Ekeler. “He’s not really going to close it. Tyrod, dude, he’s got some heat behind this ball. You have to have representatives with him just to understand how he throws the ball, what to be ready for.”

The Chargers have also rebuilt the right side of the offensive line, adding guard Trai Turner and tackle Bryan Bulaga, and will have a new left tackle with Russell Okung gone.

So far, this group has limited themselves mainly to familiarizing themselves with Zoom meetings.

“We need this time just to connect with these guys and see,” OK, how is it blocking? How strong is it? Said Ekeler. “We also need to integrate our new coaches. We have new coaches, so we will have new regimes. “

Shippers sign Groy again for offensive line

The Chargers have re-signed Ryan Groy, a veteran back-up offensive lineman. He played nine games last season.