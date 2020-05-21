Taysom Hill is the future of the Saints at QB: “Bigger Lamar Jackson”

In the Saints’ quest to find a worthy successor to 41-year-old Drew Brees, an NFL insider thinks their future quarterback is already on the list – and could be “a bigger Lamar Jackson”.

“No smoke screen, it’s him,” said Athletic’s Jay Glazer about saving Taysom Hill in a mailbag article on Wednesday. “Sean Payton likes him … I think Sean was still hoping to unleash him in the league without anyone seeing him before, but now we’ve seen him with Lamar Jackson. He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson.”

Hill has been a division source player since the team’s season ended in the NFC Vikings round. While many were impressed by the multi-player gadget’s versatility, others immediately wondered if it was premature to crown him as a future star-caller.

“Even if we grant the premise that Taysom Hill was the” best player on the field “in this game, it was a role-playing game in which he would never be used as a starting QB,” Chris Towers of CBS Sports said. “He will be 30 this year, and we have no evidence that he can be an effective smuggler.”

But Glazer has long believed in Hill, whom he considers a quarter of a franchise in the making, and has drawn parallels to Jackson, the NFL’s title MVP, in the past.

“[The Saints] also have their future quarterback on the list – that quarterback will be Taysom Hill, “he said in” The Herd “on January 27.” Taysom, they say, is a franchise quarterback, and most of all you’ve seen what Lamar Jackson has been able to do, so they think they have it here. “

Prior to the 2020 Super Bowl, Hill, who was then a restricted free agent, told the Associated Press that he “definitively” considered himself a “franchise quarterback” and seemed willing to leave New Orleans if the Saints had no mutual feelings.

The Saints finally applied the first free agent to the former undrafted free agent before signing him for a contract extension of $ 21 million over two years, with $ 16 million guaranteed in April. They also signed former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, 26, for a one-year, $ 1 million contract, which some speculate may overtake Hill as a duplicate of Brees.

“No, it’s not a smoke screen,” said Glazer. “He loves him so much, it will be him. He is with the perfect coach for that.”

The BYU product, which turns 30 in August, was claimed by the Saints in 2017. According to Mike Clay of ESPN, Payton deployed Hill on 466 career shots, of which only 24% were taken in the quarterback. He only completed 7 of 15 passes for 169 yards for a touchdown and interception.

The remaining 356 snaps were distributed as follows: 31% at the tight end, 22% from the slit, 15% as an external receiver and 8% at the return.

“The whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton,” said Glazer. “Watch a game of the Saints. When he’s in the game, watch the other players on the sidelines, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand aside to watch it. “