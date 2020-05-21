Sylvester Stallone finally tries to stop the sale of houses in the desert

It was a tough road for Sylvester Stallone at La Quinta, but the movie star is trying to sell a house again. Its desert excavations just hit the market for $ 3.35 million, $ 849,000 less than its asking price five years ago.

The Oscar-nominated actor seems destined to suffer a loss on the property; records show that he recovered it ten years ago for $ 4.5 million.

The elegant villa sits at the Madison Club, an exclusive golf community with a star list of past and present residents, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Phil Knight and Jerry West.

1/17

The alley.

(Doyle Terry)

2/17

The front.

(Doyle Terry)

3/17

Entrance.

(Doyle Terry)

4/17

The home.

(Doyle Terry)

5/17

The living room.

(Doyle Terry)

6/17

The kitchen.

(Doyle Terry)

7/17

The breakfast corner.

(Doyle Terry)

8/17

The dining room.

(Doyle Terry)

9/17

The courtyard.

(Doyle Terry)

ten/17

The master bedroom.

(Doyle Terry)

11/17

The guest room.

(Doyle Terry)

12/17

The covered patio.

(Doyle Terry)

13/17

The swimming pool.

(Doyle Terry)

14/17

The spa.

(Doyle Terry)

15/17

The flow.

(Doyle Terry)

16/17

The two-story house.

(Doyle Terry)

17/17

The patio.

(Doyle Terry)

Built in 2008, the two-story residence measures almost 5,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. After a stucco exterior covered with clay tiles, a double door entrance leads to living areas with cornice ceilings, vaulted entrances and hardwood and tile floors.

Highlights include a wine room, a two-story living room under spectacular wooden beams, and a dining room that opens onto a terrace at the rear. It is one of the many terraces overlooking the landscaped park. At the back, palm trees line a swimming pool and a spa fed by a fountain, and a patio with a fireplace descends on a grassy lawn and a stream.

Actor, director and screenwriter, Stallone is best known for his role in the film franchise “Rocky” – which earned him two Oscar nominations – as well as the franchises “Rambo” and “The Expendables”. More recently, the 73-year-old took over his character from Rocky Balboa for “Creed” and “Creed II”.

Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman holds the list.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-20/sylvester-stallone-tries-to-finally-knock-out-desert-home-sale

