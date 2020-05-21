SBA tells Planned Parenthood to recover $ 80 million in stimulus

Planned Parenthood Affiliates Requested and Received $ 80 Million in Paycheque Protection Loans, Report Says Now Small Business Administration Wants to Recover Money Because It Should Know not eligible for funds.

The SBA reaches out to the 37 affiliates to explain that they are not eligible as they are affiliated with Planned Parenthood, which has more than 500 employees, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the country’s largest provider of abortions, has more than 600 employees.

In its letter, the SBA warned that “harsh sanctions” were possible and that incorrect or false eligibility certifications for stimulus funds could result in criminal or civil sanctions if the SBA determines that borrowers knowingly made false statements.

The report says that a Planned Parenthood affiliate in the Washington metropolitan area will receive a letter saying that, even if he self-certified he was eligible for a loan of $ 1,328,000, according to the SBA guidelines , he will have to repay the money.

The Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties received a loan of $ 7.5 million – the largest for affiliates of the organization.

The Republicans Sense. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri called for an investigation, while demanding the money back.

“There is no ambiguity in the legislation that has been passed or any public document around its adoption that organizations such as Planned Parenthood, whose parent organization has nearly half a billion dollars in assets , are not eligible for the Paycheque Protection Program, “said Rubio.

“These funds must be returned immediately. In addition, the SBA should initiate an investigation into how these loans were made in flagrant violation of the applicable membership rules and if Planned Parenthood, banks or SBA staff knowingly violated the law, all legal options appropriate should be considered, “he said. continued.

Hawley echoed Rubio’s comments: “The money must be recovered and if someone knowingly falsifies requests, it must be prosecuted.”

GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and James Lankford of Oklahoma also requested repayment of the funds.

Planned Parenthood’s request for comment was not immediately returned.