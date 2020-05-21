Q&A: the new AD Martin Jarmond on the impact of UCLA

Martin Jarmond became not only the first African American sports director in the history of UCLA last weekend, but also the first to be hired without ever having visited the campus. He got a six-year contract last weekend after wowing university officials in online video chats forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jarmond, 40, spoke to the Los Angeles Times for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning on a variety of topics as he prepares to officially start his new job.

Where are you as we speak, a day after you were officially hired?

I’m in my office at Boston College. I’m going to be here until the end of next week officially in this capacity, so right now I’m telling you about my office here in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

When do you plan to start work and be physically at Westwood full-time?

You know, we’re still working on a start date. Ideally, in a perfect world, I would sometimes start having a bit of carry over with Dan [Guerrero, the athletic director who is retiring July 1], whether in mid-June or at the end of June. But when it comes to displacement, it’s the big unknown. I mean, there is no manual for moving during a pandemic and so we go through the process of finding out which moving companies operate in Massachusetts and if we can move and we also have to sell our house so I don’t not know when I will move there, but it will take a while.

How did the logistics of the interview process work? Was it just Zoom phone calls and meetings, and what did it look like?

Yes, everything was virtual, at least my process. I don’t know everyone and just so you know, on research questions, I would generally defer to UCLA and the Chancellor [Gene] Block because it was their research, I was just a participant. But I would tell you that everything was virtual for me. I have not met them in person. It was strange. I mean, doing an interview on Zoom, I never did and few people can say that they interviewed on Zoom, so it’s a little strange because you don’t have that personal connection. You have to worry about things like, do I have to look at the camera or the screen, so it’s not weird to do it via Zoom. It’s always a connection, it’s just not as personal as being face to face.

What was your takeover at Boston College and did this cause problems during negotiations with UCLA?

You know, that’s a question I would probably leave to the Chancellor [Gene] Block and UCLA to respond. Like I said, I was just a participant, so I think it’s better for them to tackle this.

What made the position of sports director at UCLA more attractive than the position you held at Boston College?

The opportunity to have a major impact. UCLA, from a sporting and academic point of view, is an elite, and there are not many elite institutions that do it at a high level in the country. And so, when you have the opportunity to be part of such a historic place that produces so many leaders and legends – Jackie Robinson, Arthur Ashe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – it’s amazing to be part of – John Wooden. So whenever you have the chance to be part of a Guardian or a delegate of an elite program, it is probably a unique opportunity. These are simply not available.

And so for me, it really was, I want to have an impact on our student athletes and I want to have a platform and the ability to make an impact and be a leader in university athletics and that’s what l ‘UCLA is. You know, there are a lot of things going on in our business now, there are a lot of challenges, but I can tell you that UCLA will be at the forefront of these solutions and our leadership as we progress , and it was therefore just an opportunity to have an impact on student-athletes and to be part of a high-level academic sports institution.

What does it mean to you to be the first African American sports director at UCLA, a school known to racial pioneers?

I understand the meaning for many people, but for me, frankly, I would like the day when I am not [primarily known as] the first African American sports director at Boston College, I’m not the first African American sports director at UCLA – these are the days that I languish.

I certainly understand the importance and the perspective, but for me, I prefer to focus on the opportunity that is offered to me because of what we have been able to accomplish and what we have done and the places where I have summer, so I understand the importance, I’m humbled by it, frankly, I think it’s important, especially for student-athletes – or students, really – to be able to see people who look like you or who have something in common, to believe that you can achieve and accomplish certain things. So from that point of view, it’s very important because I know that when I joined this company, it mattered to me when I saw people being sports directors who looked like me – it gave me more trust – so I understand and appreciate the historical perspective, but I would like to get to the point where I am no longer the first.

What are your main priorities to make the UCLA athletics department the best it can be?

My first priority is just to listen and learn from the coaches and staff and donors and people who have been in the field and who have lived and breathed UCLA athletics for a while. In my opinion, you cannot get into a situation saying what you are going to do unless you really understand the landscape and you understand the culture and the nuances and where we are and obviously I am not there gone, I haven’t even started yet, so I don’t know. So my first priority is really to listen and learn from staff and coaches, get into it, then take it all and at some point develop a strategic plan for moving forward and how we’re going to move the agenda forward and it’s going to be a strategic process, it’s going to take time, but again, I don’t think you can act before you learn and listen, and that’s is really my # 1 priority.

Dan Guerrero was not active on social media or known to engage with the casual fan, but you have a reputation for being energetic on both fronts. What can this type of engagement do to help an athletics department?

You know, I think it brings energy. You have to look at the people we serve, and we serve a lot of different ridings, but the most important constituency group we serve is our student athletes, and how do our student athletes communicate? Many of them are social [media]. So, for me, it’s a way to engage and interact, but also to build relationships with our students, because again, that’s what we serve, but I also think that the energy and the enthusiasm starts with the students on campus, so when you talk about what we’re trying to do – whether it’s fan support, whether it’s different student initiatives – you have to have that level of ‘commitment to succeed, but for me, it’s an effort to really engage and connect and communicate and meet the students where they are, and that’s how they communicate a little, as you know. So I think what it does for an athletics department is that it brings a level of energy, it brings a level of understanding and empathy, meeting students and people where they are – and the fans alike. So I believe in a presence on social networks. It doesn’t do good or bad. You know, you have to do what you’re comfortable with, and I’m comfortable in this space because I think it’s useful to communicate.

The UCLA sports department was $ 18.9 million in the red for fiscal year 2019 and there has been speculation that this figure could double in 2020. Do you have any idea what type of deficit the department faces for fiscal year 2020, and what are your plans to help it get back into the dark?

You know, I don’t know the exact details. We have had conversations, but I choose to keep these conversations at this point between me and the Chancellor and the members of the committee. But what I can say is that Chancellor Block, in my conversations with him, is very supportive of athletics, he understands the importance of succeeding and winning and how this is a positive point for the institution and it was very reassuring for me during the process to hear from him.

The university made an interest-bearing loan to cover the department’s debt in 2019. Did Chancellor Block assure you that the university would do more to help the sports department move forward ?

At this point, I prefer to keep these conversations between the Chancellor and me, but again, he made me feel that he understood the importance of athletics and working with campus to meet these challenges. And I’m going to talk to you about the budgetary challenges, it’s really no different from a lot of other sports programs – and it’s even pre-COVID. Now, you know with post-COVID, you are going to have more challenges and financial uncertainty and that is something that we have just faced, but it is a challenge that I am ready to accept and it is not no different from many of the places that face these financial pressures with this environment now, especially with so many unknowns arriving in the fall.

Have you and the Chancellor discussed the contingencies with regard to the athletics department budget if the football matches are not played next season or if there is no fan ticket revenue who would not be allowed to attend the matches?

No. I did not start this conversation at all … with UCLA or the Pac-12. I have been involved with CCA and what CCA does, but no, I have not had meaningful conversations about what Fall looks like from a UCLA or Pac-12 perspective.

Success in football is the cornerstone of any major university athletics department and UCLA has had four consecutive seasons of defeat for the first time since the 1920s. Attendance at the Rose Bowl last season was at an all time high. What can you do as a sports director to rectify this situation?

Obviously, football is very important. We need football to succeed; I am determined to win in football and basketball. We need them to succeed, but there is also an economic reality to their success which is very important for the large-scale excellence in which we believe and seek, so I understand that. I can’t wait to learn, get in and understand with Chip [Kelly] how I can help him and the program succeed and again, it’s something that I have to sit down with him and learn the program and what’s going on now and what he needs of me.

The only thing I can tell you is that I will lock my arms with him and try to make sure that I do everything I can to help football succeed; you have to do it – it’s not negotiable. Football is too important and success and what we are trying to do and we want to win, you have to be alive and you have to be locked up from the point of view of a sports director to say, “Hey, what what you need and how can we get there to help us succeed? So this is something I commit to, and my first phone call with Chip over the weekend when I called him after [the hiring] was done and I said, “Hey, I look forward to working with you and learning what I can do to be useful so that we can continue to move this thing forward.”

So it was one of the first calls you made?

Yes, it was one of the first calls I made, absolutely.

How did this conversation go? Was he receptive?

Oh, yes, it was great. It was a great conversation, he was excited for me and I look forward to working with him and getting to know him and just understanding the ins and outs of his program and how we can move forward so it was a great conversation and I heard a lot about him from people in the industry. Obviously, the guy I hired at Boston College as head coach, Jeff Hafley, was on the staff of Chip in San Francisco, so he shared some thoughts on Chip and I look forward to get there and work with him.

How are you going to rate Coach Kelly after losing more than twice as many games as he won in his first two seasons, especially since you said the programs are selling hope or winning and it now seems like Kelly can’t sell either?

You know, I have to get there and understand where we are as a program, and so I can’t really understand this until I have a better understanding of the landscape of what we have and it involves a lot – c is all aspects of the program. So I have to get there and learn from him what I can do to help him succeed and assess. You know, of course, we want to win – winning is important and I’m determined to win – and so, just like Chip would tell you, we want to win more games than we lose, of course. But for me to tell you how I’m going to do and assess, it’s premature right now. I need to understand where we are and how we stack up and learn more about the program in general.

UCLA donors have been very generous in their donations over the past decade, contributing approximately half a billion dollars to various projects. How are you going to deal with potential donor fatigue, especially given the lack of success in football?

I am delighted to meet all of our donors and fans and to make a meaningful commitment. You know, these are relationships and I can’t wait to start building those relationships and learn from them to get their perspective and what they think about UCLA athletics and how they think that they can support us and help us move forward. Regarding donor fatigue, the good thing about the arrival of new donors is that I am not aware of all of this.

What I do know is that we need donor support to be successful. What I do know is not what has happened in the past, we need everyone to help us move forward and get to where we want to be and we want to continue to be the elite. This is the goal and we are the elite and we have to keep pushing to maintain and move forward, especially from a general point of view. So we need everyone and whether there is fatigue or not, I have no idea. What I do know is that we will not be able to do this without the help and support of our fans and donors and I am delighted to start.

UCLA is tied to long-term clothing and marketing contracts, and the Pac-12 television deal is not renewable until 2024. Do you have any ideas for new sources of revenue than the school can leverage to provide additional resources?

You know, I have ideas of things that I have been part of or implemented, but again, until I get there and understand what we are already doing, I don’t know not. I mean, I can give you 10 thoughts that I’ve had before, but if we do seven, you have to think differently. But I have to learn the landscape – what do we do, what are the opportunities, how do our fans see it? You don’t really train these things until you really set foot on the ground and better understand what we are doing now and what the opportunities are – and it’s a lot of listening and learning from all of you .

You talked about the link between equity in resources and equity in performance. Do you see the revenue gap between the Pac-12 and other conferences like the Southeastern and Big Ten taking into account the relative lack of appearances of the Pac-12 in the college football qualifiers, and if so, what can we do?

I should look at this in more detail as if it were the direct result of that, but I would tell you that resources count, let’s be frank. Resources are important, and you want to have a level playing field with your peers, and again, I’m not exactly familiar with the Pac-12 landscape and all the revenues and opportunities. I know 2024 [TV deal]. As for the impact of that, I don’t know, but what I do know is that resources count and you want to be as close as possible to your peers.

There has been speculation that the work of the Ohio sporting director may attract you once Gene Smith retires, given your ties to this university and its status as a gold standard in departments of Athletics. Is there any merit to this idea?

[Laughs] I haven’t even started at UCLA and you’re asking me for another job. I’m just delighted to be arriving at Westwood and getting a better time than I’m used to and locking my arms with everyone to see how we can move our agenda forward. This is what I focus on and appreciate the question, but I haven’t even started and we are talking about other places.

Your alma mater, North Carolina Wilmington, upset the fourth seeded USC in the first round of the 2002 NCAA tournament, one year after graduation, so you already know what it’s like to take root against horses Trojan, isn’t it?

Absolutely. It was one of my proudest moments. I was like a proud dad. I was in high school watching this match in my shirt and when they did, I collapsed on the floor and just started hollering. I was so happy. Oh, man, I have goosebumps now that I walk here. It was a great moment, and I hope to have many more moments where we will beat the USC.