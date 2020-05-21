New York’s most dedicated fans set to cheer everywhere

Whenever baseball starts again and the pitches hop on, there will be no roll-call of whitening creatures at Yankee Stadium, and the 7th Row Army will not wildly encourage Pete Alonso or Jacob deGrom ready for a Cy Young masterpiece.

Whenever they play and wherever they play, they will play without fans in the stands, held hostage to this cruel and heartless pandemic and singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the solitude of their living room while no one don’t know how long.

“I’ll say this until the day I die – I don’t care how bad the day is. If you can stand on a bench and scream your face for five minutes – you’ll feel better. Guaranteed,” explains Vinny Milano, alias Bald Vinny, a former entrepreneur of Bleacher Creature lighting and custom printed sportswear who currently manufactures Yankees masks.

Section 203 will be empty at the stadium. The section reserved for Big Apple will be empty on Citi Field. Darren Meenan started the 7 Line in 2012. Here’s what he says to Mets fans today:

“Everyone rolls around with their punches a bit, doing what they can to stay safe. Everything becomes so political, so people think one way or another. Sport is meant to be a liberation, an escape from it all, from the daily struggles of your job, your family or your children or your wife or everything you deal with on a daily basis.

“Although it is not ideal and you much prefer to be at the baseball stadium and I too, it is better than nothing, and I am really impatient to do it. I hope they are too . “

Bald Vinny, from Bellmore, L.I., was 8 or 9 years old when he was taken to his first Yankees game by his uncle Vinny. His favorite player growing up was Don Mattingly, and later it was Bernie Williams.

“Everyone is looking for some sort of distraction,” said Bald Vinny. “It was difficult to be at home and locked up and not to live in sports. Everyone is ready to make a concession as long as everyone can stay safe, but I think everyone dies of want to watch. “

Meenan grew up as a Mets fan in Douglaston before moving to Medford, L.I. His favorite player growing up was Darryl Strawberry. Her grandfather ran the press door at Shea stadium.

“So I went to the games before I could even walk, talk or know what baseball was,” said Meenan. “Being a fan of the Mets was simply ingrained in me since I was born.”

Bald Vinny conducted his first roll call in 1999.

“The whole appeal process started with Bernie,” he said. “When we were in the right field in the old stadium, we had a good relationship with Bernie and Paul O’Neill.”

Meenan launched the7line.com in 2010, began group outings in 2012 and obtained a license agreement with MLB and New Era Caps for its t-shirts, hats, outerwear and accessories in 2014. The 7 Line Army now has up to 20 group outings a year.

“The Bleacher Creatures, they have been well known for many years, but they do not leave the Bronx,” said Meenan. “When we go on the road, we go with thousands of people. For example, in Los Angeles, we were going to see 2,000 people watching the game at Dodger Stadium on August 8 – not all of them New Yorkers. of our road trips have more than two, three dozen states represented, so we’re going to Kansas City, for example, last summer, and I think 23 states were represented in Kansas City.

“Some people got married because of the group, others became roommates … it’s more than baseball for us.”

Today there are over 600 subscribers.

“We even have people coming back so we don’t miss our games, from Florida, from Chicago,” said Meenan. “It’s crazy.”

Bald Vinny has not returned to the stadium since the middle of Alex Rodriguez’s last season in 2016, in part because he was not licensed for his t-shirts by the MLBPA.

“My small business was threatened by some of the biggest players in the game, and it made me assess whether my time there was worth the reward,” he said.

But COVID-19 caused Bald Vinny to think sadly about some of his former friends from Bleacher Creature and about a possible return to the stadium.

“The climate of life is different now,” he says. “Some of this Zoom stuff online made me very nostalgic for things from the past and some people that I haven’t seen or hung out with for a very long time, so I wouldn’t dismiss anything. I’m not saying never never for the future. “

The natives are restless. Meenan, who remains connected to the 7 Line Army via Zoom and the Houseparty app, enthusiastically mentions drive-in pop-ups playing old movies in County Suffolk.

“My plan for the group, at least locally, if we can find a way to do it safely and legally, is to start planning nighttime driving parties once it starts again,” said Meenan. “Certainly we will have to be separated from the distance of our cars, but if we could find a way to do it where there might be bathrooms, or so on, I wish I could plan at least once a week for us to get together and throw out a big projector and speakers and everyone sit on the roof of their car or whatever, and watch a baseball game together. “

The sounds of silence will be deafening for the players. They should at least know that their fans will be there in spirit. For now, this should be enough for everyone.