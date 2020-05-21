New York City Uses Ultraviolet Light To Kill COVID-19 In Subways And Buses

New York will test ultraviolet lamps that can kill the coronavirus in metros and buses. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has announced that the Million dollar pilot program will begin its first phase on some metros, buses and other facilities early next week.

About 150 dual-head mobile devices from the Denver-based startup Puro Lighting will be deployed to stations and marshalling yards to see how effective UVC technology is in these environments, said the MTA. After evaluation, a second phase will extend to the suburban routes of Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

“As we said, we don’t neglect anything when it comes to promoting and protecting public health,” said MTA president and CEO Patrick J. Foye at a press conference.

UVC light – a shorter wavelength of ultraviolet light – is sometimes used to disinfect hospital operating rooms and is considered a proven and effective technique for eliminating viruses, according to the MTA. Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, has been working on the concept in the laboratory and has reported promising results, the MTA said in a statement.

“The UV light that will be used in the current subway and bus disinfection program is very effective in killing the virus responsible for COVID-19,” said Brenner. “What we are doing here is to reduce the level of the virus in the subways, and therefore reduce the risk of anyone catching COVID-19 on the subway.”

Demonstration of UV disinfection technology at a metro maintenance facility in New York on May 19, 2020. Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit



The MTA has been working with Puro since March to adapt its technology so that it can be used on metros and buses.

“This crisis creates opportunities to introduce new technologies to solve a generation’s challenge. The MTA shows how it can rise to the challenge by innovating quickly and safely,” said Mark Dowd, director of innovation, MTA.

Earlier this month. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the metro system – the largest in the country – would close the night service so that trains could be disinfected in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first closure of its kind in 115 years of the metro’s history, except in an emergency. MTA Interim President Sarah Feinberg said she was “open to all ideas to keep the system secure”.

“We continue to explore new options every day as we embark on the largest cleaning and disinfection program in MTA history during the nighttime metro shutdown,” said Feinberg.