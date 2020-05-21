Nets longtime official marker on coronavirus repair

Herb Turetzky took an important step in his fight against the new coronavirus on Monday. With the help of his wife Jane, he was able to get out of bed and sit in his wheelchair. Next week, he hopes to be able to sit on the chair on his porch and possibly take a drive.

“I feel thrilled – very, very fortunate,” longtime Nets official marker and New York Basketball Hall of Fame told The Post.

Turetzky, 74, is a survivor of the pandemic, overcoming the virus that landed him in hospital from April 11 to 14. Although the Queens native long needed a wheelchair to get around – Turetzky suffers from spastic paraparesis, in which his brain and leg nerves do not communicate properly – he was fortunate not have underlying conditions. Yet it was a scary time, with so many people his age who lost their lives.

“I saw the numbers – I see them now, 91,000 people died. I never had to step on the fans, ”he said. “They said that 80% of the people who used fans never went out. That number stayed in my head – 80% of the fans never went out. This means that they will die or live on respirators for the rest of their lives. “

On April 11, Turetzky felt weak and was unable to do his normal upper body exercises from his wheelchair. He had a temperature of 102.5 degrees and Jane immediately took him to St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. She wasted no time.

“She was very vigilant and energetic, and it worked,” said Turetzky, who does not know how he got the virus, since he has not left his home other than coming and going from the hospital for more than two months. “I would imagine [it was] Very important. If my temperature dropped from 102 to 104 and I had more problems because of this, I would have been in worse shape. “

He was diagnosed with coronavirus and was held there for four days, without seeing anyone. Fortunately, the only symptoms he had were high fever and general malaise. His hunger disappeared and he lost 20 pounds.

“Other than that, there was nothing major,” he said. “There was nothing I could do. … I watched TV and slept.”

Turetzky retained the Nets’ 1437 consecutive home game score, before missing a loss to the Warriors on October 28, 2018, due to a fever of more than 103 degrees caused by an infection. In 1967, as a senior at LIU, he began keeping the Nets’ game score and became a constant, going with them from ABA to NBA and following them from New Jersey to Long Island, returning to New Jersey then in its district of origin. from Brooklyn.

It remains unclear when the 2020-21 NBA season will begin, depending on whether the league ends the postponed current season and, if so, how long it lasts. But once the Nets return to Barclays Center next season, Turetzky has said he plans to be there at his familiar place.

“I will be ready for the season when it arrives,” he said. “Absolutely no question. Not at all.”