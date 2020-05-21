Mark Cuban tried to sign Michael Jordan with Mavericks when they first met

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban admitted he tried to lure Michael Jordan into playing for him in Dallas when Jordan made his second NBA comeback in 2001.

Speaking on WFAN Moose and Maggie Cuban, who bought the Mavericks in January 2000, said on Wednesday that he “absolutely” threw the idea of ​​bringing MJ to Dallas when rumors began to spread that GOAT was making a comeback. in 2001.

“[Jordan’s agent] David Falk calls me and says, “I want to meet you, you just bought a team and I represent all these great players, so we should talk.” And I say to myself “Great”. [He says]”Oh, by the way, this is the day Michael Jordan is going to be in town, why don’t you come and we will all meet?” “, Recalled Cuban, 61.” I say to myself “Great, yes, absolutely”, I had never met MJ at that time. So I say to myself, “Of course I will.” I drop everything and I go and there is MJ in David Falk’s office with all this paperwork in front of him and I had read all the rumors and everything.

“I say to myself” does not sign it. Don’t sign it. Come to Mavs and we will be aggressive, I will do whatever it takes to win. “And he was like,” Dude, A, I don’t really know you but B, I gave my word. “And to his credit, he kept his word and that’s when he signed with the wizards.”

Cuban then expressed how much he liked to watch ESPN’s 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” because he had never seen this side of Jordan before.

After two average seasons for the Wizards, Jordan would become co-owner and chief operating officer of basketball for the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets) in 2006. He bought a majority stake in 2010.