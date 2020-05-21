Macy’s warns coronavirus blockages could result in $ 1 billion loss

Macy’s said on Thursday it could accumulate operating losses of up to $ 1.11 billion in the first quarter as the department store operator was forced to close stores due to closings to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The health crisis has forced brick and mortar retailers to tap credit lines, lay off workers, and suspend dividends and buyouts in order to stay afloat despite store closings.

This month, several retailers, including J Crew, JCPenney and the luxury store chain Neiman Marcus Group, filed for bankruptcy after failing to cope with market uncertainties and growing debt.

Macy’s, which closed all 775 stores on March 18 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, hired investment bank Lazard to explore options to strengthen its finances, Reuters reported last month.

It began reopening its state-by-state stores on May 4 and, as of this week, about 190 Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores have reopened completely.

The company predicts that most stores will reopen by the end of June, including its flagship store in Manhattan.

“We expect a gradual resumption of activities,” said Macy’s general manager Jeff Gennette.

Although online sales provide respite for retailers, Gennette said she couldn’t make up for the losses from store closings. The supply of services, including curbside pickup when allowed, has helped the retailer increase sales.

From suits to dresses, clothing sales across the board have been “sweet,” Gennette said in a call to investors.

The company said it recorded impairments of around $ 300 million at the end of the first quarter.

Gennette identified fine jewelry, children and the home as categories that fared better than others during the pandemic.

Going forward, Macy’s will look to expand its packaged food, home office, and kitchen and baking offerings, he said.

Macy’s, the largest department store operator in the U.S. by revenue, is expected to record operating losses of between $ 905 million and $ 1.11 billion. It forecasts first quarter sales in the range of $ 3 billion to $ 3.03 billion, compared to $ 5.50 billion a year earlier.

The loss excludes potential non-cash goodwill before tax and asset impairment charges for the quarter.

Earlier this month, Macy’s announced that it would release its first quarter results on July 1 because major business disruption caused by the pandemic had delayed the preparation of its financial statements.

The company’s shares rose 4.1% to $ 5.30 mid-morning.