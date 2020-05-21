Kroger’s markets stop paying extra wages to workers in crisis

Supermarket workers forced to work during the pandemic are now facing threats to their “hero pay”, even if rude customers refuse to wear masks when shopping.

Employee frustrations may soon reach a boiling point as the nation’s largest grocery chain – The Kroger Co. – is set to revoke the $ 2 an hour it paid at 460 000 employees to get through the crisis, although the death toll from coronavirus continues to rise.

Kroger ends the salary increase on May 23 and replaces it with a one-time bonus of $ 400 for full-time employees and $ 200 for part-time employees. But some workers say it is not enough.

“We deserve the hero’s salary until I no longer have to wear a mask,” Kroger’s meat manager Kristine Holtham of Lansing, Michigan, said on Wednesday at a virtual press conference hosted by United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

UFCW puts pressure on big companies that took advantage of the pandemic – including Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and others – to continue the so-called risk premium and force customers to wear face masks shopping. Many retailers require their employees to wear masks, but do not demand the same from their customers.

Costco, the first and only national retailer to also require customers to wear face masks, has faced feedback from some customers, resulting in boycotts against the club retailer.

Employees of retailers trying to enforce local or state mandates requiring masks in public places can pay a heavy price, including the security guard of a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, who was killed after asked a client to wear a mask.

Even in New York, where the vast majority of grocery customers wear masks, there are scofflaws, said Avi Kaner, owner of Morton Williams.

“This is state law, but we are not responsible for law enforcement and we are not trained to apply the law,” said Kaner. “The police come into our stores every day,” he said.

Some 68 UFCW grocery store workers died from coronavirus, said UFCW president Marc Perrone at the press conference.

“But not a single large grocery store [retailer] has published information on the number of their workers who have died, “said Perrone. “And some of these companies have announced that they are ending the risk premium.”