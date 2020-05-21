Jared Dudley of the Lakers on how the NBA plans to resume play

Lakers forward Jared Dudley believes it is in the best interests of the players to resume the NBA season. When he hears the opposite point of view of his peers, it concerns him.

“There have been people who have expressed it not only in the media, but behind the scenes,” said Dudley. “They were not well educated and got the information they needed to make the right statement. It’s for one, on the union, and one, on the league. Because the league has been so quiet. “

This lack of transparency, Dudley thinks, is confusing. So in a video call Wednesday afternoon with reporters, Dudley practiced full transparency on what he and other players learned about the NBA’s return potential after the league closed on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a 25-minute session, Dudley shared that when the league resumes, players will not be confined to isolation, what he imagines the playoffs and why it is important to consider that each team has its own version of a Dennis Rodman.

During the first week of June, Dudley expects NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to allow teams to expand the use of their facilities to small groups of players, rather than limiting the use in individual training. “I don’t think you’re going to go from zero to 100. Especially with the politics that became so involved with the return of basketball, but you can’t just go from 10 to 10 on a full field. Just your body, so I think they will give us seven to 10 days of individual training, then the next seven days of practice and then you will have your training camp two to three weeks before we head to Orlando or Vegas . “

The “bubble” will not really be total isolation. “You will be allowed to leave. [NBPA executive director] Michele Roberts said it. Even Adam Silver during a conference call. Now, just because you’re leaving, if we’re going to give you that latitude, if you come back with corona, you can’t play. “Dudley said there would be constant testing. Although he does not anticipate that a league rule will not allow players to leave the so-called bubble, he thinks teams could apply that rule if they did. “Bron, AD and all the best guys we have, we’re going to wrap them in a bubble and not let them go anywhere,” said Dudley of star strikers LeBron James and Anthony Davis. is also expecting players to be allowed to see families joining them after a certain period of time. “Some people with newborns, this could be difficult. I know Giannis [Antetokounmpo] expressed concern about this. but I think that once you put it in perspective, I think everyone wants to finish. “

Dudley urges players to think about what could happen if the season doesn’t start again and the league is able to invoke the “force majeure” clause in the collective agreement which could void the players’ agreement and possibly contracts. “Some fans on Twitter say,” Hey, Jared just wants to win a championship, “” said Dudley. “Well, yes, that’s right. But it’s also financial. I’m ready. It’s not for me, it’s [other] guys. I know LeBron and Chris Paul, they would lose 10 and 15 million dollars. And I know people don’t want to hear that … but someone – maybe Talen [Horton-Tucker, a rookie] – is in both directions [contract]. How do you want him to be able to pay his bills? “

Dudley heard two possible scenarios to complete the playoff field. The first involves teams playing 5-7 games so they can reach 70 games this season to help fulfill local television contracts. The second was to play matches to rank the eighth seeded in each conference. A third option, of course, is just starting the playoffs based on the current standings. “There is going to be someone,” said Dudley. “Is it technically unfair that we go straight to the playoffs? Is it unfair to Memphis if we have a play-in match and there are 3 1/2 games left? And so at the end of the day, it’s so much bigger than these teams. “

What will the playoffs look like? “These will all be seven-game series,” said Dudley. “Adam Silver already said it. He’s the money winner. As far as Disney is concerned, that’s why it will be in Orlando. Disney owns ESPN. This is where they make their money – during the playoffs and the finals. It will be seven games. The one I’m almost 100% sure of. “

For the Lakers, Dudley believes that a slow liquidation of the season will be critical due to the veteran nature of their team. “I’m not going to lie to you,” said Dudley. “[The layoff] hurts older teams. And even LeBron, I remember hearing an interview where people said, “Oh, it’s going to help him because of his body, he’s going to rest.” No. At a certain age, it’s a bit like once these wheels spin, want them to continue. “

Dudley said that Silver has told players that the league can only restart if they are at a point where another positive COVID-19 test would not require a further game suspension. This means the league should be at the comfortable finding a way to contain the disease once it is discovered and stopping the spread among its players. He said there are plans to test players before each game and also to quarantine players who test positive.

Do the players not police themselves and put themselves in risky situations to avoid disappointing their teammates? “When you’re dealing with 300 different players – if you’ve seen the Jordan documentary, every team has a Rodman, they just don’t have green and blue hair. There is always someone out of the way beaten, who does that, takes the risk and says, “Hey listen, man, I’m in good health and I feel good.” “