Interrupted season: John Peck of Moorpark has come a long way

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: John Peck

School: Moorpark

Sport: Baseball, shortstop

Key statistics: Hit .457 with zero errors in 39 occasions for the musketeers; 4.0 GPA.

Fall plans: He will attend Pepperdine.

On the sudden cancellation of the season:

“It was difficult this year because it was unexpected to stop playing. I felt that our team was built differently because we had started well. “

On the lessons he learned from coach Scott Fullerton:

“A fat man never fears failure. I felt it was something I was struggling with during my junior and sophomore years. I was hesitant about the basics and it got me in trouble. In the last year, I did not fear failure. Another is to understand that failure comes from growth. I kissed that. If I am going to fail, I might as well get a reward and learn from it. The biggest, especially this year, never takes anything for granted. I felt like I didn’t know what that term meant until this season. “

On life without sport:

“It’s boring, man. I miss my mind without playing baseball. I’m going crazy. I do everything I can to improve myself. I have a small batting cage in my yard and a small gym in my garage. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“My big dream is to play in MLB.”

On the new things he discovered in quarantine:

“I started to cook more. I prepare my breakfast, I make scrambled eggs. “

What he misses most:

“My teammates 100%. I enjoy creating memories on the pitch with my teammates, but I like it more off the pitch because that’s where you bond and are like brothers. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.