Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 million

Global cases of the new coronavirus exceeded 5 million early Thursday, nearly five months after the first infection was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has now spread to more people in less than six months than the total number of serious cases of influenza each year, which is expected to infect about three to five million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. (WHO).

The United States has registered the most COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,551,853 total infections and at least 93,439 deaths from the virus.

However, a new phase of spread of the virus has occurred in the past week, with Latin America recently overtaking the United States and Europe with the highest proportion of new cases arriving every day.

Brazil – the most populous country in South America – recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third largest epidemic in the world, behind only the United States and Russia, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. They now have more than 291,579 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 18,859 deaths from the virus.

The country only had 125,000 cases two weeks ago, which are increasing at a rate just behind the United States.

Latin America accounted for about a third of the 91,000 COVID-19 cases reported earlier this week, according to Reuters. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.

The coronavirus killed at least 328,172 people Thursday morning, about 424 times the number of people who died during the SARS epidemic in 2003, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number is likely to be higher due to limited testing in many countries around the world.

More than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported by WHO in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, which was the most in a day since the start of the pandemic.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” said Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference. “We are very concerned about the increase in cases in low and middle income countries.”

About a million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to Reuters. It took just under three months to reach a million cases after the first death from the virus was reported by state media in Wuhan on January 11.