Gleyber Torres Could Win Yankees’ Hypothetical Dilemma

Imagine you are Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner is on the phone. The owner tells you that he wishes to offer Gary Sanchez or Aaron Judge a multi-year contract. However, he only wants to make an offer to one of them.

Which do you suggest to Steinbrenner? Is a brute receiver whose average since the start of 2018 has dropped, considered defensive below average and prone to lower body injuries? Or a right defender with even greater right-handed power who has missed a considerable amount of time in the past two years due to injury?

Sanchez or judge?

“Neither,” you say to Steinbrenner.

“Why not?” He asks.

“I prefer to do this with Gleyber Torres”, is your answer.

“Tell me why?” Said an intrigued Steinbrenner.

Do not laugh.

Sanchez and Judge also make sense, but in Torres, the Yankees have a budding superstar who plays in the middle of the inside field and hits hard. And he won’t be 24 until December. The judge turned 28 last month and Sanchez will be 28 in December.

Even if there are no games this season, players will be credited with service time. This means that Sanchez and Judge will be free agents after the 2022 season.

Torres, who was scheduled to earn $ 675,600 this year, can only become a free agent after the 2024 season, so he may be more willing to secure a long-term contract.

When Braves fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was 21, he accepted a $ 100 million, eight-year contract spanning the 2026 season, so there is a barometer of long-term offerings for young players. . And the Yankees, to some extent, did it with Aaron Hicks (seven years for $ 70 million) and Luis Severino (four years at $ 40 million) and watched the two get injured.

So there is the risk factor to consider.

Although Torres was an AL All-Star in his first two seasons and beat 38 homers at the head of the team, he led 90 points and posted an OPS of .853 last year there are questions about it.

The front and center is whether he can play a full-time stop after the Yankees watched Didi Gregorius leave for Philadelphia as a free agent. Scouts were able to watch Torres last year before Gregorius returned from Tommy John’s surgery and noted that Torres’ footwork was not as smooth as it was at second goal.

Torres made 11 mistakes in 77 short games and nine in 65 games in the second.

And there are questions about its range, although that can be overestimated given the number of times the Yankees have three infielders on the same side of the field when they travel. Five mistakes in 10 spring training matches also raised eyebrows.

“Not really good at the moment,” Torres told Ken Davidoff of the Post on March 11 about his defense. It was a day before the end of spring training for the coronavirus and the suspension of the regular season.

“It’s Gleyber Torres. I don’t see anything different, ” Cashman said the same week when asked about Torres’ defense, but the general manager admitted that he had been linked to administrative work that had cut his eyes off live on matches.

However, it is undeniable that the bat is legitimate. Yes, last year’s ball was probably constructed with lower laces and a tighter wound, which helped the hitters set a major league record for the home runs with 6,776.

In 267 league games, Torres hit 0.275 with 62 homers, 167 RBIs and a .849 OPS. During the same two-year period, the judge played 214 games and Sanchez 195. The judge hit 0.276 with 54 homers, led in 122 points and posted an OPS of .920. Sanchez’s average is .211 with 52 circuits with 130 product points and a .776 OPS.

So who receives the offer?