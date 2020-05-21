Friends’ official cookbook is coming soon

by May 21, 2020 entertainment
How do you cook?

Fans of the long-running “Friends” series will be delighted to learn that a cookbook inspired by the show will be released in bookstores on September 22.

“Friends: the official cookbook” (Insight Editions), by chef and author Amanda Yee, will feature iconic dishes that have become key points in the plot in the beloved 10-season sitcom.

“Whether you are a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, who has just started a restaurant business like Phoebe Buffay, or a big fan of ordinary food like Joey Tribbiani, ‘Friends: The Official Cookbook’ offers a variety of recipes for chefs all levels, “according to the official book synopsis at $ 29.99.

The 144 page volume recipes include Monica’s feast of friendship; Just for Joey Fries; Chandler’s “milk you can chew”; Phoebe’s grandmother cookies; Ross Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich, and – who could forget? – Rachel’s infamous trifle.

Said Joey (Matt LeBlanc) of the dubious dish: “I mean, what’s not to like?” Custard, good. Candy. Meat, good.

“Friends”, which originally aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC, has recently experienced a revival of nostalgia, especially with the much anticipated – albeit long delayed – new special HBO Max meeting along the way.

