Elizabeth Banks sells Studio City home for $ 2.255 million

The pandemic real estate market was not a problem for actress Elizabeth Banks and her husband, producer Max Handelman. The pair just sold their Studio City complex for $ 2.255 million about two months after it went on sale.

That’s $ 170,000 less than their original price, but still $ 630,000 more than what they paid for the property in 2007, according to records.

Spanning a third of an acre near Wilacre Park, the estate makes the most of its space. Four structures complete the site: a house from the mid-1940s, a studio, an independent multimedia lounge and a pool house. In all, they combine for a total of 3230 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Doors and landscaping privatize the main house, which opens onto bright living spaces with white walls and parquet floors. A picture window and a whitewashed brick fireplace anchor the living room, while the updated chef’s kitchen adds tile backsplashes and elegant gray cabinets.

The glass walls of the dining room and the main suite open to the outside, where an artist’s courtyard has a terrace, a swimming pool and a grassy lawn. Multiple lounges surround the landscaped area.

Banks, 46, appeared in “Wet Hot American Summer”, “Seabiscuit” and “Man on a Ledge” before more prominent roles in the “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises. Most recently, she directed “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019 and appeared in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.”

Banks’ other former home – a Hollywood Hills charmer she bought for $ 659,000 in 2004 and sold three years later for $ 895,000 – hit the market late last year for $ 1.15 million, The Times previously reported.

Richard Ehrlich and Amber Kristin of the Westside real estate agency owned the list. Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.