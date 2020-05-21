Dan Orlovsky has a shocking opinion of Sam Darnold-Lamar Jackson

Injuries and inconsistencies have overshadowed Sam Darnold’s ceiling. But a former quarterback thinks it’s even higher than the NFL defending MVP Lamar Jackson.

“I take Sam Darnold on every young quarterback who has entered the NFL in the past three years”, Dan Orlovsky said on the My Sports Update podcast. “You mean Lamar Jackson … if he was drafted by the Jets, he won the MVP title? You mean if Sam Darnold goes into a team that has a top five racing game similar to the Ravens and a top five defense similar to the Ravens, we don’t have a very different view of Sam Darnold? “

Orlovsky, a 12-year-old professional turned upside ESPN analyst, was asked if he preferred to form a team around Darnold or Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, when he replied with some of the most inspiring words that a Jets fan could hear.

“Sam Darnold … it’s an easy answer for me,” said Orlovsky. “I think Sam Darnold is one of the most talented guys in this job who has been out of the draft for years. … .I still believe that Sam Darnold has this… magical neglect of his game which is very Big Ben (Roethlisberger), Tony Romo-esque that he can do things that you cannot or would not want to involve in a player. ”

Darnold, drafted third overall in 2018, was the team’s most drafted quarterback since joining Joe Namath with the top pick in the 1965 AFL draft. Since becoming the youngest quarterback from NFL history (21, 97 days), Darnold is 11-15 in two seasons – missing six games due to injury or illness – with one weak support team for players in a skill position, throwing 36 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and 59.9% of his passes.

“I think everyone trying to sit here and tell you they can give an honest assessment of Sam Darnold is lying,” said Orlovsky.