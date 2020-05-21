Coronavirus TV: “Fallon” late at night at home is a must

Back in 10th grade, my biology class was given to cross fruit flies. It was about making us discover genetics, an experience made possible by their accelerated life cycle. They cross generations like me through synonyms of “pandemic”. The main lesson, for me anyway, was that it is not difficult to rig a laboratory book. Maybe that’s why I’m a writer.

Something similar happens on television late at night, which also includes a sort of laboratory where things move quickly. In two or three weeks, a late-night program produces as many episodes as other television series, scripted or not, produced in one year, broadcast almost in real time, offering nightly opportunities to play and repair, and play and fix it even more.

In late March, as late-night television returned home with the hosts after briefly recording in empty studios, I wrote about how the form was progressing using language from the Internet, where homework is a well understood practice. We feel in these first provisional partial episodes that no one expected this decamping to be more than brief. The hosts were broadcasting from different rooms in their house, as if by the time they had gone through them all, it would be prudent to return to the studio. Living in the same place for two consecutive nights might have seemed like an admission that “normal” was far away.

Two months later, after going through the improvised phase of “Our Gang”, these shows reached a new standard: a coherent and thoughtful approach to making full-service night TV remotely, spouses running cameras and children going through a blow. They have evolved, adapted to their modified environment, with new openings and new graphics (some by the children of the host), improved lighting and sound, and expanded titles: “The Tonight Show at Home Edition”, Jimmy Kimmel Live (From His House) “,” The Daily Social Distancing Show “. Stephen Colbert adds an indefinite term article to do “A Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (alternatively entitled “A Late Show with Stephen at Home”) – that is, a version of the thing, but not exactly the thing. The hosts settled in, most of them leaning in a corner, imparting a feeling of depth and stability. They have their offices, their darlings.

Jimmy Fallon interviews Elle Fanning in a May edition of “The Tonight Show”. (NBC)

The relatively limited vocabulary of the Lock Age era has proven to be more flexible and individual than one would have expected. Even before self-isolation, most late night shows were cut according to a similar scheme: monologue, sketches (sometimes cut out in the monologue), interview (s), with a musical performance often nailed at the end. However, each one has a distinct personality, a position, a plan. We follow the hosts who make sense to us, just as an ancient Greek could have followed Socrates or Pythagoras. Of course, it is possible to watch them all, displayed in their constituent parts on the Internet, according to mood, needs and sense of humor; lately I’ve been watching them all.

Like just about everything in the world these days, the goal is to create something that at least somewhat resembles life in The Before, something that meets old expectations while recognizing that things are different now. . More than the government they laugh at, these programs ask you to recognize the pandemic for what it is: dangerous and not nearly over. And each late-night show has managed to build a credible version of its former self with the materials available. It can be more difficult and less fun for the hosts – when every day is the day Bring your kids to work (and in some cases put your kids to work), I can see that it could get a little weary. And, of course, we never trust the approval of our own home as much as the applause of strangers.

Well, here’s a cheering stranger.

With the host and guest essentially alone together – Face Time to Face Time is a joke I could have done before – the intimacy performance that talk shows generally offer comes close to real intimacy. Interviews become conversations, even if they can still be linked, as in the past, to the promotion of a book or a television program or a film. And because the host and guest are looking into a camera, we are placed in the middle of their virtual shared space, rather than looking from afar as a member of an audience.

In addition, there is the fact that we are inside their houses, or in the case of Samantha Bee, on a wooded part of her property. “Welcome to MTV’s longest and worst episode of” Cribs “,” said Jimmy Kimmel recently. “There is nothing fun about this house, including the owner.” James Corden, John Oliver and Bee always dress up for work, but Colbert has given up his costume for shirt sleeves. Guests are often dressed casually, as if flying in a coach, but the fact is that famous people tend to be quite beautiful even without the attention of style professionals. And when they don’t, it’s impressive in its own way: celebrities, only human, so cool!

We see their wives, their children. Bee’s husband and photographer Jason Jones remains hidden; and John Oliver does “Last Week Tonight” as before, without audience and without cityscape decor.) Alone among the guests at home, Trevor Noah seems to live the life of a bachelor – I don’t know his relationship status – in his apartment minimalist, with jokes that speak of the difficulties of being really alone. A daily schedule is useful, he thought not long ago, “that’s why every day I get up at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, I take a shower and I immediately do a nap – it keeps me going. ” Another tip: “Any bread can be twisted if you just use a hammer.” “Take some of your nail clippings, soak them in water, and in a few days, they will become a clone of you.”

Samantha Bee shot “Full Frontal”, her late night SCT show, in the woods. (SCT)

Where some hosts manage with a small detail – a desk, a wall monitor displaying the name of the show – Seth Meyers got a lot of mileage thanks to a copy of “The Thorn Birds” placed on a table behind him. Corden has transformed a corner of his garage into a real setting, theatrically lit, to recreate as much as possible the atmosphere of his “Late Late Show” party time. A camera angle places Corden and his guests in a single, space-sharing shot as we look over Corden’s shoulder at a laptop screen. (He’s on his left, where guests used to do it.) Another screen, on his right, features conductor Reggie Watts and the studio group. There are relatively elaborate pieces and sketches: the stars of “Normal People” Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal put a romantic touch to the dialogue from the Home Shopping Network and “Kitchen Nightmares”. Corden discovers during a Zoom call that his employees had an evening of play without him. Corden deals with an off-screen neighbor who doesn’t seem to understand that a show is in progress: “How exactly do you film it?” “Everything is done on Zoom.” “I don’t know what Zoom is – is Zoom like Quibi?”

If Corden gives us as much normal spectacle as he can handle, Jimmy Fallon – whose house (there is a slide to go down) was waiting – strikes new interesting notes. Although he remains a human golden retriever, he has deepened this context: he seems more adult, even healthier than his self, more relaxed. In a recent segment of “Ask the Fallons,” he and his wife went “for a safe walk” in their neighborhood and talked about their struggle to have children. (Their fight with their children, two little girls, is also there for you to see.) At the same time, the show finds its group spirit locked. A performance by Brendon Urie, Fallon and the roots of the David Bowie-Queen collaboration “Under pressure” with “home instruments” has been as joyful for a few minutes as you will see in a month of television.

I may find these shows more than usual necessary for my well-being, the moments being what they are – they process the day, just as our own brain would do during sleep – but I highly appreciate them . I wouldn’t say for a second that a deadly pandemic is worth it, but if we have to have one, I’m glad these shows keep us company. Stephen, Jimmy, Jimmy, Samantha, Noah, Seth, John and James – thank you. You do essential work and I don’t need a studio audience to tell me when to laugh.