Coronavirus Hits Chinese Belt and Road Initiative

When Chinese engineers returned home in January for the Lunar New Year, few in Africa would have imagined that a coronavirus epidemic was on the verge of wrecking planes, disrupting supply lines, and freezing work on dozens of roads, railways, ports and power plants built in China.

Many engineers did not return. The construction sites are silent. And now, the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a global recession that threatens the colossal international lending program, which is a symbol of China’s growing prestige and a centerpiece of President Xi Jinping’s reign.

The Belt and Road Initiative – China’s efforts to finance nearly half a trillion dollars in new infrastructure in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America – took off during a period of global expansion and easy travel that has now turned into a sober balance sheet.

Beijing is facing increasing calls to reschedule loans for shipping platforms, power plants and transportation links that seem unsustainable as economies struggle and globalization slows. The dependence of the projects on Chinese workers could also generate more opposition from local people worried about the new waves of coronavirus infections.

No major contracts have been canceled due to the pandemic, and the initiative is too important for Xi to abandon. But seven years after the Chinese leader revealed his vision of a modern silk route connecting continents, the future of travel and commerce is uncertain. Analysts say the most ambitious international construction wave since the Marshall Plan could be reduced and refocused on safer investments.

Port City Colombo in Sri Lanka, presented in 2018, is one of many projects supported by China around the world that have stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

Chinese state-run media have already started announcing cheaper global tech and healthcare initiatives – measures that could further intensify China’s geopolitical standoff with the United States.

“The ultimate test of the BIS would always come when the global economy became less lenient, and we are in this environment now,” said Jonathan Hillman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“The rest of the year and beyond, China could spend more time renegotiating deals than negotiating new deals.”

Beijing insists initiative remains on track and “there is a solid foundation and great potential for future cooperation” with Belt and Road partners, according to a report published in media last week ‘State.

Over the past decade, China has become the world’s largest development donor, as state-owned banks have supported costly construction projects in risky markets, strengthening Beijing’s influence and creating new opportunities for its companies. According to one estimate, African nations alone owe China $ 145 billion, including $ 8 billion in payments this year.

A billboard presents projects at the Belt and Road Forum media center in Beijing in 2019. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)

Beijing has remained without commitment, with governments from Ghana to Pakistan publicly asking China to freeze loan payments. After subscribing to the pledge of the Group of 20 Rich Economies to stop collecting interest from poor countries for the rest of the year, Chinese state media said many important Belt and Road loans were “not applicable for debt relief”.

Rather, China has begun to quietly offer refinancing options to certain countries, continuing a practice of covert negotiations that have obscured the terms of most of its loans.

One country that Beijing has approached is the Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago that is struggling to keep up with $ 3 billion in payments on Chinese loans guaranteed by a former president now jailed for money laundering.

China has helped finance the Sinamale Bridge in the Maldives of the Indian Ocean. (AFP / Getty Images)

“This is an economic shock that was partly caused by China’s own manipulation of the virus, so the countries clearly expect China to do something,” said Andrew Small, senior transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund in the United States. “But China wants to continue to negotiate bilaterally, where they have more weight.”

The refrain from borrowers to China has been constant: we cannot reimburse you.

“To be honest, no one at this stage can afford to pay anything because of the crisis,” said Djibouti African Minister of Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh in an interview. “We have so many other pressing issues to deal with.”

Over the past decade, Djibouti, strategically located at the mouth of the Red Sea, has contracted $ 1.2 billion in loans from china to finance a free trade area, a deep water port, a railroad and a pipeline to Ethiopia and other projects. Djibouti’s total debt to China now exceeds 80% of its total economic output, most of all low-income countries, according to the Center for Global Development, a Washington think tank.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and his wife Peng Liyuan welcome President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh to the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019. (Associated press)

Dawaleh said China – which has also built its only overseas military base in Djibouti, less than 10 miles from the main U.S. military installation in Africa – has yet to offer to renegotiate the terms of its loan.

“To be honest,” he said, debt relief “should also be considered by China.”

African countries are particularly at risk of default, said Eric Olander, editor of the China Africa Project, an independent website. Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya have all seen their credit downgraded, making it more difficult for these governments to borrow more to weather the recession.

“There is not much time left before the situation of some of Africa’s largest and most important economies goes from bad to worse,” said Olander.

A freight train runs on a Chinese-funded railway line in Mombasa, Kenya, in 2017. (Khalil Senosi / Associated Press)

China, which has rejected criticism that its early management of the epidemic has contributed to the spread of the virus, is trying to combat the perception that it would benefit vulnerable debtors in the midst of a pandemic.

The Trump administration and other critics have denounced China for “debt trap” contracts that sometimes require borrowers to set up ports, copper mines, or other assets as collateral. Many Chinese people have also started to complain about the huge sums invested abroad despite the country’s economic difficulties.

In recent years, China has renegotiated several agreements, reducing the cost of a railway line in Malaysia by a third and a port in Myanmar by more than 80%. Last year, Xi unveiled a more modest vision for the belt and the road, a vision with higher standards of economic sustainability, transparency and environmental protection.

Construction of a railway line linking eastern and western Malaysia resumed in July 2019 after China agreed to cut the cost of the project by a third. (Vincent Thian / Associated Press)

“China will consider ways to ease the debt burden,” said Tang Xiaoyang, deputy director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Politics in Beijing. “It may not be a debt cancellation. But there will be a method to reduce the payment burden so that borrowing countries can recover more quickly. “

In the meantime, China has begun to focus on health care initiatives, projecting itself as a humanitarian leader who has defeated COVID-19. Xi has pledged $ 2 billion to help fight the pandemic, but China’s efforts to provide the world with medical equipment have been marred by flaws in its test kits.

A worker makes masks on a production line in Nanjing, China, in February. (Costfoto / Barcroft Media)

Xi also praised China’s ability to build digital infrastructure, including high-speed 5G Internet technology and applications that could help respond to epidemics. Products made by Chinese tech companies generally have less privacy protections than their western counterparts, but have found their way into belt and road countries.

Pakistan last month asked China for an extension of payments related to $ 30 billion in loans for energy projects, most of which are beset by delays. Meanwhile, Huawei – the Chinese tech giant that the Trump administration accuses of being a backdoor for spying – has built a cross-border fiber optic cable deep into Pakistan in less than two years for less than 50 million of dollars.

A Pakistani motorcyclist rides on a newly built Pakistan-China Silk Road in 2017. (Aqeel Ahmed / Associated Press)

“We will certainly see more emphasis on digital infrastructure,” said Hillman. “Telecommunications projects are cheaper and less risky on both sides. They are easier to complete. And they need fewer workers, in an environment where Chinese workers were resentful even before the pandemic. “

The U.S. tried to counter Belt and Road last year by launching the International Development Finance Corp., which recently announced its first $ 900 million in financing. But the program “will likely struggle in the new coronavirus environment in which US attention is focused on solving the crisis instead of competing with the Chinese BRI,” said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at Rand Corp.

In Asian countries with closer ties to China, some belt and road projects continued despite the pandemic.

This month, Indonesian crews finished a tunnel along a $ 6 billion high-speed rail line, part of the work being remotely supervised by Chinese engineers using video chat. A $ 6 billion railway in Laos has stayed on schedule after Chinese supervisors recruited local university graduates to help with construction.

Sri Lanka, which banned international flights in early April, began allowing Chinese engineers to resume work in Port City Colombo, a new business district built on reclaimed land in the capital, supported by $ 1.4 billion in Chinese money.

Port City Colombo in Sri Lanka is under construction on land reclaimed from the Indian Ocean and financed by $ 1.4 billion in Chinese investment. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

The island nation is the A coin for the belt and road debt, having signed control of a port to China on a 99-year lease when it could not pay the interest. But the government recently withdrew more than $ 500 million emergency loans of Beijing to fill a budget deficit.

“After this coronavirus, Chinese involvement in Sri Lanka will be even greater,” said Rohan Karunaratne, president of a Sri Lankan. construction industry group.

“During the COVID period, the two countries worked very well together. We will need investment and China has always helped us in the past. “

Chinese engineers are expected to return to Sri Lanka soon to resume construction of Port City Colombo, presented in 2018. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

In Africa also, analysts believe that the recession could bring the countries of Beijing closer. W. Gyude Moore, a senior policy researcher at the Center for Global Development, said African governments have not explicitly asked China to cancel their debts because they hope to leave this funding channel open.

“Access to finance is going to be really, really difficult,” said Moore. “And one of the few places where Africans could turn to for infrastructure funding and other things will be China.”

Special correspondent Wadekar reported from Nairobi and Bengali, writer for The Singapore Times.