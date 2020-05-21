Column: Repairing UCLA football should be Martin Jarmond’s top priority

In one of his first official acts as the new sports director of UCLA, Martin Jarmond phoned Chip Kelly.

Hopefully his first official words to the famous Bruins football coach will have something like this:

“What do you think you’re doing?”

Jarmond is young, energetic and committed enough to convince UCLA officials to give him a six-year contract worth an average of $ 1.4 million a year without ever meeting him personally.

But none of that matters if he doesn’t solve football.

Jarmond, 40, of Boston College, is known as a great fundraiser and avant-garde who can inspire boisterous students and majestic boosters.

But no one will care if he doesn’t take care of the lifeless elephant in Kelly’s room.

“Obviously, football is very important,” Jarmond told The Times’ Ben Bolch on Wednesday in an introductory interview that replaced a press conference banned by a pandemic. “We need football to succeed; I am determined to win in football and basketball. “

Basketball is cool. Basketball is in good hands. Mick Cronin is working on it. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 14 games before stopping and Pauley Pavilion is back alive.

Football is the problem. Football is a mess. Football is a train wreckage designed by a seemingly untouchable 23.5 million dollar former genius who did little else besides losing games and alienating fans.

If Cronin is the nice housewarming gift from retired sporting director Dan Guerrero, Jarmond will soon find out that Kelly is that overlooked crack in the foundation.

Guerrero famously hired him, paid him richly, gave him full control, and then just stood idly by while Kelly lost 17 of his first 24 games to the smallest crowd in Rose Bowl’s the story.

Jarmond must stick his nose to it and see what is happening.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches the Bruins lose to Utah in a largely empty Rose Bowl on October 26, 2018. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Football is too important economically for the new guy to show up for the ceremony. Football income shortfalls affect too many UCLA teams – those that actually win national championships – for the young guy to turn to legend.

“I look forward to learning, understanding and understanding from Chip how I can help him and succeed in the program,” said Jarmond to Bolch, adding, “The only thing I can tell you is that I will lock my arms with him and try to do everything I can to help football succeed; you have to do it – it’s not negotiable. “

This “arm lock” thing is nice, except that Kelly can have an exceptionally tight grip. Difficult questions must be asked, and Jarmond must stand firm and ask them, and that is what must be non-negotiable.

Why is Kelly so reluctant to make changes to a system that has not yet won an off-conference game and is 0-4 against Group of Five opponents? Why he just gave his longtime friend Jerry Azzinaro a new contract even if the defense led by Azzinaro finished in 100th placee or worse in his two years there? What about the costs of the training table which are five times the price paid by its predecessor?

And why have more than 70 players left the program with the remaining eligibility since Kelly’s arrival? Even with departures from the NFL and those with medical problems, it’s a lot of defectors.

Jarmond said his initial conversation with Kelly was positive, but of course it was.

“It was a great conversation, he’s excited for me and I’m looking forward to working with him,” said Jarmond, adding later, “I have heard great things about him from people in the industry.” . “

Jarmond also got information about Kelly from the coach he just hired at Boston College, Jeff Hafley, a former assistant to Kelly with the San Francisco 49ers.

“He shared some thoughts on Chip and I can’t wait to get there and work with him,” said Jarmond.

Jarmond shouldn’t be fooled into talking about Kelly’s past glories, even if he witnessed one of those moments. The only time he was inside the Rose Bowl was for the 2010 Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and the Oregon Kelly Ducks.

Ohio State won, but Kelly’s program was close to becoming a national power, and the game drew 93,963.

If Jarmond had entered this same location in the past two years, he would see a lost team flooded in a torrent of hoots and thousands of empty seats.

When coach Jim Mora was at the height of his popularity six years ago, UCLA was collecting $ 20 million in ticket revenue. Last season, the Bruins’ revenues dropped to $ 9 million, which is, coincidentally, the same figure as Kelly’s takeover.

Something has to change. Kelly has to adapt. Its system must evolve. Someone outside the program must get involved. This someone must be Jarmond. Someone has to make sure that Kelly’s mandate clock is ticking now. Again, Jarmond.

“Just like Chip would tell you, we want to win more games than we lose, of course,” said Jarmond.

This is an extremely modest goal for the new head of a sports program in this city. In most other situations, this statement would be criticized. But right now it seems reasonable. This is how much the UCLA football program has dropped.

Welcome to Westwood, Martin Jarmond. Introducing you Chip Kelly. Now lock these arms and let the fight begin.