Climate change makes hurricanes stronger

If it seems to you that huge storms flowing from the sea Every year you suffer more and more damage than a year earlier, you are not alone. Researchers have noticed this trend, and a new study published by researchers at the University of Wisconsin Madison and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) includes the evidence in great detail.

Nearly four decades of satellite data were under investigation, the researchers compared the incidence of particularly damaging hurricanes from year to year, and pointed out that the incidence of major storms was clear.

The trend towards stronger storms is quite significant. “Change is about 8 percent in a decade,” Jim Kossin, publisher of the publication Publications of the National Academy of Sciences, told CNN. “In other words, a hurricane in its lifetime is 8 percent more likely to be a major hurricane this decade compared to the last decade.”

The 8% increase in the probability of a major devastating hurricane over a decade is absolutely huge. If we extend it to the future, it means that we will finally look at colossal storms every year and possibly even several high-class hurricanes in one season. How long clean-up will last after such storms (not to mention the lives that are lost and lost during the disaster itself), just “dealing with it” will soon be unsustainable.

As scientists have been warning for decades, more powerful storms are still believed to be the result of man-made global warming. The peak in water temperature facilitates the formation of tropical storms. As they dry up, they further exacerbate climate change, and when they collide with coastal communities with full force, residents can do nothing but run up the hills.

This study, with decades of data, makes a very clear link between changes in ocean temperature and the likelihood of tropical storms turning into devastating hurricanes, hurricanes, and typhoons. At the same time, it is also likely that natural cycles will contribute to stronger storms in their own way.

“Like all climate considerations, there is variation in nature,” Kossin explained. “Our study does not formally distinguish between natural causes and the causes of human activity, and the trends we find are most likely due to a combination of both.”

Whatever the combination of causes, it is clear that hurricanes are growing even stronger over the decades, and we have done surprisingly little to reduce the damage they cause.