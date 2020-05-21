“At home with the star dishes of Amy Sedaris on life in quarantine

Does your quarantine of coronaviruses drive you crazy? Try to take shelter on site “At home with Amy Sedaris”.

The wild satire of a family show – with the actor and the accomplished craftsman Amy Sedaris as an illusory domestic diva with a dark side – starts its third season at 10 p.m. Wednesday on TruTV. And Sedaris, 59, said that filming the series on a false set last year actually felt like it was filmed during the lockdown.

“Our show already feels like it is in quarantine because we never leave the panic panic,” she told the Post. “We turned it inside an” I Dream of Jeannie “bottle and now we’re all living in an “I Dream of Jeannie” bottle. I just hope people don’t get that claustrophobic feeling, if they’re stuck at home, watching other people stuck on a tray. “

But viewers will at least have a lot of daffy distractions. Former “Strangers With Candy” star and cast – including sturdy, rocking socialite Patty Hogg, played by Sedaris, and involved neighbor Chassie Tucker (regular series Cole Escola) – will stay busy transforming her studio . in a nursery (mobile for crib with rusty nails, anyone?), giving a whirlwind to outdoor summer entertainment (well, maybe after locking) and more.

The stars invited this season will be Laura Benanti, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Jackie Hoffman, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Paul Rudd, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux and more.

Sedaris, a longtime resident of Greenwich Village, and her 33-year-old sidekick at Cobble Hill, recently spoke with The Post about quarantine, the problem of the baths and their cooking tips.

What are the biggest changes in quarantine?

Sedaris: My attention span is shorter. I have less patience. I don’t really have what it takes to watch a movie and I don’t really want to listen to music; I don’t really know what I want, you know? You’re not as busy running, getting in and out, but I was able to read books, which was good. I miss not seeing my godchildren and I like going out with friends, so I miss it.

Escola: What I’ve been doing more and more is shopping online because I love the mail and the packages coming in and can’t remember what I ordered.

Sedaris: Now you are going to start receiving information from me.

How crazy are you?

Sedaris: I kind of have that feeling now no matter what. I like to be at home. I appreciate; I’m at home. But I’m getting a little nervous; I moved on.

Escola: Yeah, I’m going crazy and looking at hotels and all that, pretending to plan a trip.

Sedaris: Are you taking baths, Cole?

Escola: No, I take a bath and I say to myself, “Well, here I am.” I kind of feel the same for the baths as I do for the ocean. But when I go to the beach, I say to myself, “Oh, pretty. Now what?” I don’t really want to stay. I take a bath and I say to myself “OK, well, I’m done”.

Sedaris: I’m with him. I like idea from a bath to a shower, but I haven’t been there for a long time. I’m inside and outside – it’s a huge waste of water.

Sedaris: Yes Yes. I take longer to cut and cut. I do things more slowly in the kitchen. Like, really romanticize the cooking element instead of throwing it in a pan, like an alcoholic would, and go away for an hour. I take more time with things. But I have a new recipe; that’s it. I usually go to my stand-bys.

What about you, Cole?

Escola: Not really. My boyfriend comes sometimes and he likes to cook, so he does that and then I’m just going to eat the leftovers. It’s like an activity all day long when I try to do something because I don’t really know how to do it. I have to read the recipe, like, three times and pre-measure everything.

Do you have a cooking tip for quarantine?

Sedaris: Just keep that bacon fat for everything!

What’s the strangest thing to do with it?

Sedaris: Well, if you tan and have a fire escape, you can get your legs out and put bacon fat on them. But watch out for the horseflies.

What’s your cooking advice, Cole?

Escola: Go out with someone.