Astronomers are discovering the first possible evidence of the birth of a new planet

Astronomers have found the first direct evidence of the planet’s birth.

Space-centric scientists say they have observed the phenomenon about 520 light-years from Earth.

In the image above, there is a dense plate of dust and gas surrounding a young star called AB Aurigae.

This helical structure with a twisted shape in the center showed astronomers that a new planet may be in the process of formation.

Planets outside the solar system are referred to as exoplanets.

According to the researchers, the rotating disk is one of the indicators of the birth of the star system.

The researchers used a very large telescope (VLT) from the European Southern Observatory in Chile to look at the constellation Auriga.

They think that the bright turn you can see near the center could be proof of the formation of a new planet.

The particles in the dust and gas disks collide and stick together as they orbit the stars.

This can then create a new world.

If astronomers are right, this image is reportedly the first direct evidence of such an incredible event.

Image courtesy of the European Southern Observatory (ESO).