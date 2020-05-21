Apple may soon stop sending iPhones with free earphones

According to a high-tech analyst, Apple’s next iPhone may no longer come with a pair of the company’s iconic white-wired headphones.

According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, California technology giant Cupertino does not include an additional pair of profiles in the packaging of the iPhone 12 to increase demand for the already popular AirPods wireless headphones.

Apple has included a free pair of headphones in every box since it launched its first iPhone in 2007, and has updated its design and style over the years.

Without free headphones, customers will either have to purchase an adapter to connect the old 3.5mm headphones to the iPhone – which rejected the headphone jack several years ago – or disconnect the Bluetooth headphones.

Apple previously included a Lightning 3.5mm connector in the adapter box when it got rid of the headphone connector, but stopped releasing it for free when it released the iPhone XS series in 2018. The adapter sells for $ 9 on Apple’s website.

Kuo also predicts that Apple will offer some sort of AirPod promotion in the second half of the year, increasing its projected annual shipments to 93.8 million pairs from its initial estimate of 80-90 million.

Apple announced it will announce the release of four new iPhone models later this year that will succeed the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro family of devices.

The next iPhones are rumored to have 5G hardware that will allow phones to access a network that promises faster Internet and faster response times than LTE.

Last month, there were reports that Apple delayed increasing production of new phones as a coronavirus pandemic weakened global consumer demand and threw its wrench manufacturing operations in Asia.

Apple has traditionally had to send engineers back and forth from its offices to its Chinese factories to finalize designs following the release of the product. But the coronavirus has led Apple to restrict workers from traveling to rest areas, including China.