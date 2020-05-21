Apple, Google clash with health officials over coronvirus contact tracing

Despite the early excitement, virus detection apps built by Apple and Google are probably useless, according to health officials. CNET main producer Dan Patterson joined CBSN to explain why this once promising technology now seems to be failing.

In April, Apple and Google announced a joint plan to help trace the spread of COVID-19 alerting users when they have apparently come into contact with positive people. These apps have been deployed by state and local agencies, but subsequent operating system updates are in the domain of tech companies, where Patterson said the problem was. “The Bluetooth capabilities of these applications and operating system updates are not up to what Apple and Google initially said,” he told CBSN’s Reena Ninan.

The limited capacities of these application updates are due to the restrictions imposed by these technology companies on developers which are not uncommon. “These restrictions are in place to protect the business models of these companies as well as the technical foundations of the operating systems,” said Patterson.

“They have to be very careful about what they reveal in their own technical specifications and what they allow developers to access because once you allow access to certain parts of code, you cannot put the genius back in the bottle, “added Patterson.

Update problems aside, another problem stems from the reluctance of Apple and Google to share this private health data with local, state, and federal agencies. This struggle between technology and government comes at a time when public confidence in both is at an all-time low. “You can imagine how this particular impasse illustrates the delicate balance between public safety on the one hand and public privacy on the other,” said Patterson. “Apple and Google want to protect the privacy of their users.”

Without a concise government policy, tech companies must make decisions about the implications of the data they collect. “These companies need to effectively create policies every time they make privacy decisions. On the one hand, they have indicated that they want to be as useful as possible, but on the other, they must protect privacy of their users, “said Patterson. .

Without the full consent of data sharing from these tech companies, Patterson said it remains to be seen if these apps can be used effectively for contact tracking. “It will be difficult without these operating systems and applications having full access to data and sharing,” he said.