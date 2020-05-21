Apple and Google launch COVID-19 smartphone technology

Apple and Google released the long-awaited smartphone technology on Wednesday to automatically notify people if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The companies said 22 countries and several US states are already planning to build voluntary phone applications using their software. It uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect if someone who has downloaded the application has spent time with another user of the application who later tests the virus.

Many governments have already tried, mostly to no avail, to deploy their own phone applications to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these applications have encountered technical problems on Apple and Android phones and have not been widely adopted. They often use GPS to track the location of people, which Apple and Google are banning from their new tool due to privacy and accuracy concerns.

Public health agencies from Germany to the states of Alabama and South Carolina are waiting to use the Apple-Google model, while other governments have said that the privacy restrictions of tech giants would be an obstacle as public health workers would not have access to the data.

The companies said they are not trying to replace contact tracing, a pillar of infection control that involves trained public health workers reaching out to people who may have been exposed to an infected person. But they said their automatic “exposure notification” system can speed up this process and slow the spread of COVID-19 by carriers of viruses who interact with strangers and do not yet show symptoms.

The identity of the users of the application will be protected by encryption and anonymous identification tags which change frequently.

“User adoption is the key to success and we believe these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage the use of these applications,” the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The companies said the new technology – the product of a rare partnership between rival tech giants – solves some of the main technical challenges governments have had to create Bluetooth applications. This will allow iPhones and Android phones to detect each other, work across national and regional borders, and resolve some of the issues that led previous apps to quickly drain a phone’s battery.

Wednesday’s statement also included remarks from officials in the states of North Dakota, Alabama, and South Carolina that they planned to use it.

“We invite other states to join us in leveraging smartphone technologies to strengthen existing contact tracing efforts, which are essential for getting communities and economies back on track,” said the Governor of Dakota. from the North, Doug Burgum.

North Dakota previously launched a location app that is used by about 4% of state residents, higher than other U.S. states with similar apps, but far from the turnout which experts say is necessary to make this technology useful.

Tim Brookins, CEO of ProudCrowd, a startup that developed the North Dakota app, said Wednesday that North Dakotans will now be asked to download two complementary apps – its model, to help public health workers track where were the patients with COVID-19, and the Apple-Google Model, to privately inform people who may have been exposed to the virus.