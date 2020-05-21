Alison Roman’s exile flows cancel culture amid Chrissy Teigen’s feud

It’s a huge portion of cowardice with a side of the reflective culture of liberal cancellation, courtesy of our most trusted supplier: The New York Times.

After their star food columnist was forked online last week for criticizing the author of the model and the cookbook Chrissy Teigen and reality show organizer Marie Kondo, paper – rather than standing near or having a private conversation with their writer – is awkwardly trying to appease the masses online, publicly putting Alison Roman, 34, on leave.

Even better: the Times will not say why!

We all know the reason: they think Roman was race insensitive to speak critically of two Asian women, but the Times doesn’t want to say. What kind of social justice war is this?

This controversy, as it is (God bored, bored, bored in quarantine) took place last week when Roman gave an interview to the new consumer (never heard of either).

Roman spoke of her burgeoning fame, the striking difference between the life she sells online – handcrafted, elegant, privileged – and her real life, a life where she lives and works in a Brooklyn building on the third floor. without dishwasher and without second home in the north. (For a Times resident, this is deprivation.)

“I have to find a way to turn this into money,” said Roman. “Directly.”

Talking about the ways in which she would market her brand or not, Roman criticized Kondo, 35, and Teigen, 34. Kondo, Roman said, “decided to capitalize on his fame” as a decluttering guru and “do things you can” buy. It’s completely contrary to everything she taught you. “

Yes! True! Marie Kondo, who built an empire telling us to throw away everything we have that doesn’t “bring joy” – whatever that means – now sells tuning forks ($ 75), an “organic meditation floor cushion” ( $ 169), a “French linen hypoallergenic linen kimono dress” ($ 115), a card game “Inner Compass Love Mediation” ($ 55) and a “zen egg” ($ 40), among others Goopy flotsam and jetsam on its website, shop.konmarie.com

Con Marie, indeed.

Teigen, said Roman, has turned a successful cookbook into: “Boom, line at Target. Boom, she now has an Instagram page with over a million subscribers, where there are only people who run a content farm for her. It horrifies me and it’s not something I want to do. I do not aspire to that. But, who is laughing now? Because she earns a ton of money f – – king. “

This is Roman’s opinion. Since when have we not had the right to have opinions, even less to express them? So, let’s be real: it is ultimately complementary. Roman admits that she wants what Teigen has: “a ton of money f – – king.”

That said, part of the interview could be interpreted as problematic. Right after tearing Kondo apart, Roman usurped the identity of an advertising scam, saying, in part, “Please buy my cutting board!”

Some regarded him as Roman mocking the English attempt of an Asian. Roman denied this on Twitter, saying it was a reference to “Please to the Table”, an Eastern European cookbook.

Dan Frommer, who interviewed Roman, published an addendum to his article, writing, “I want to set the record straight: Alison was not making fun of an Asian accent when she told me, and any claim that it was false. “

Whatever Roman’s intention, this rush to cancel it – and the Times’ shame on caving – is ridiculous and has nothing to do with the quote “please”. It has to do with what she said about Kondo and Teigen. The idea that Roman could lose his livelihood and his reputation for vocalizing an interesting, untrained version to the media of two very wealthy, prosperous and famous women who will be fine is terrifying. And why does the plebs defend the 1% here?

Kondo has yet to comment.

Do you know who is definitely not offended? Teigen, who should direct the production of the next Roman cooking show. On Tuesday, Teigen went on Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the suspension of Roman.

“I’m not happy with the NYT vacation,” Teigen partially tweeted. “It sucks in every way. . . I don’t like it and I do what I can (except Twitter) to let people know. “

By the way, Roman, already apologized profusely last week. I would say she has nothing to apologize for, but among the many social diseases that this virus has made stronger, canceling culture – even in a publication that should know more – is the best of them.