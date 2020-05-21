A new study assesses the probabilities of extraterrestrial life

Despite clear evidence, humanity has pondered forever whether we are alone in the universe. However, one astronomer is almost certain that extraterrestrial life exists.

In a new study, Columbia University astronomer David Kipping used the Bayesian model to determine the coefficients that life should have on Earth. He found that the odds are 9: 1 or higher, although scientists still don’t clearly understand “how life happened” on the planet, even though its generally accepted life began billions of years ago.

“The rapid birth of life and the late evolution of humanity on the evolutionary timeline are definitely indicative,” Kipping said opinion. “But in this study, it’s possible to actually measure what the facts say.”

The country itself is widely believed to be about 4.5 billion years old.

Bayes ’statistical conclusion, used to“ update the probability of the hypothesis when evidence or new information becomes available, ”found that intelligent life on Earth probably formed against the coefficients.

The model considered four possible responses: life is universal and often develops intelligence; life is rare but often develops intelligence; life is universal and intelligence rarely develops; Finally, life is rare and develops intelligence infrequently.

Kipping noted that “the common life scenario is at least nine times more likely than rare,” but the probability of intelligence is low.

“[T]He has a chance that intelligence is very rare and that the Earth will “leach out” to remain quite viable, “Kipping wrote in the study.

“If we replayed Earth’s history, the emergence of intelligence is actually somewhat unlikely,” he added in the statement.

However, Kipling pointed out that the analysis “concerns only the earth” and should not be applied to “exoplanets that may be found.”

“Analysis can only provide statistical probabilities, but the situation for a life-filled universe manifests itself as the most popular input,” Kipping explained in a statement. “The search for intelligent life on worlds outside the earth should by no means cease.”

The research has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

As of April 2020, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been identified, including a “one in a million” a super globe that was recently discovered.

In early March, an astronomy student at the University of British Columbia found 17 new exoplanets, including one about the same size as Earth.

Known as KIC-7340288 b, the exoplanet is “small enough to be considered rocky,” only 1.5 times on Earth and is therefore in the habitable area it orbits.

Another recently discovered exoplanet, K2-18b, is also “Possibly habitable” and is only 124 light-years from Earth.