A loon killed a bald eagle by stabbing his heart

BRIDGTON, Maine – A bald eagle died in Maine last year after being stabbed in the heart by a loon, wildlife officials said.

A Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist recently heard about the July 2019 attack, the Bangor Daily News reported on Wednesday.

Danielle D’Auria thinks this is one of the strangest eagle deaths she has ever seen.

The bird had been found with a bite in its chest by a loon biologist in New Hampshire. A dead loon chick was also discovered near the eagle.

When D’Auria heard about the case, she had the bird x-rayed for a possible gunshot wound, as it is illegal in the United States to kill bald eagles.

The evidence did not reveal any residue from the firearm, but indicated that the large bird was stabbed through the heart by the beak of a loon.

“We know that conflicts between bald eagles and loonies have exploded in recent years due to the recovery of our eagle population,” D’Auria wrote in a state agency blog article. “We are seeing more and more predation by eagles on loon chicks and even on adult loons.

The biologist believes that the loon’s attack was the result of his attempt to protect his chick from the bird.

D’Auria wrote that the evidence is important because it shows an attack which appears to be the first recorded in which a loon killed an eagle.

She added: “Who would think that a loon would have a chance against such a powerful predator?”