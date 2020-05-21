$ 100 million aid to Magic Johnson for coronavirus stimulation

Magic Johnson, concierge.

Before we talk about the $ 100 million loans his insurance company funds for minority and women-owned businesses, we must first talk about the 16-year-old children who clean the toilets in an office building in the Michigan. The intellectually curious and ambitious teenager would sneak into executive offices, take a seat in a reclining chair and kick the desk, pretending to give orders to an imaginary assistant.

“It was then that my dreams came to pass not only of being in the NBA, but also of wanting to run my own business,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “I always said,” If you don’t dream, you can’t become it. This first work experience for black business owners showed me what was possible. This is why I have my business. “

Too often, conversations about diversity and inclusion are oversimplified. Seeing someone like you occupy a particular space has always meant more than ticking an affirmative action box on an HR worksheet. It is a shared experience, or perhaps a vision of the world represented in the country’s kaleidoscope. It is about letting minorities know that you are not just singing about America, you are America and your contributions are necessary for its success.

“In my day, I saw no black in business,” said Joel Furgeson, who, along with his colleague Gregory Eaton, employed and coached Johnson before becoming Magic. “It is very important that there are role models, to have people who are where you want to be.

“But having models is not enough. You also have to be a hard worker. [Johnson] was really good at doing everything we asked him to. And he asked lots of good, relevant questions about what it takes to be a successful businessman. “

Johnson credits his early cleanup of office buildings as the main reason why, after hearing that minority businesses were struggling to get the help they needed during the coronavirus pandemic, he developed a plan to help .

“If they close their doors due to a lack of funding, it would create a lot of black and brown jobless people, and it would eliminate access to the resources the community needs,” said Johnson. “Then we would need to go outside our community for our goods and services, and that not only puts pressure on people, but it could hurt the value of the property.”

Here’s how the plan works: EquiTrust Life Insurance Co., owned by Johnson, will distribute the loans through the Small Business Adminstration’s federal paycheck protection program in partnership with MBE Capital Partners, a non-bank lender based in the New Jersey which works closely with companies belonging to minorities. In general, if companies keep their workforce, PPP loans can work more like grants, supported by the SBA. Johnson’s funding would go to some 5,000 loans that have already been approved. Loan recipients will have access to capital that they have been unable to obtain from major banks and credit unions.

At the start of the closure, the Center for Responsible Lending predicted that more than 90% of businesses owned by blacks, Latinos, and native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders were unlikely to obtain a P3 loan through a large bank or credit union. For Asian Americans, it was 75%.

These companies have seen the SBA distribute hundreds of millions of dollars to companies with far better access to financial markets – and far fewer needs. One of these companies? The franchise with which Johnson is most identified, the Lakers. Last month, the team received a distribution of $ 4.6 million before returning it in the midst of a public backlash. We are all calling for a return to normal, but if the restaurants, lounges, accountants and churches in a community continue to be overlooked in the worst of times, that is not what should be normal.

It is, in fact, a reminder of the way in which COVID-19, which has already made minority lives at a disproportionate level, ravaged a community.

“We know these places where everyone is on a first name, where your mom, dad, uncle or sister works there, and that makes us all feel good and is a source of pride,” said Johnson, who not only stays to get in touch with its first mentors, but business partners also deal with them. “Places that allow minority children to dream. Just like for me in Lansing. [Ferguson and Eaton] owning businesses and giving me an opportunity is really why I am so fortunate to be able to help people today. This is how it works. “