You can buy Kendall’s weird rap from ‘L to the OG’

A highlight of the second season of “Succession” was the scene in which Logan Roy (Brian Cox), celebrating his 50th birthday, is serenaded by his number one son Kendall (Jeremy Strong). No Sinatra or Frankie Valli here, but rather Kendall goes on stage and raps. The nervous, upset and worthy “L to the OG” became a phenomenon as soon as it aired, with fans on social media pleading for HBO to publish the full rap.

Well, their cries were heard as the single released today (May 20) by WaterTower Music, presents a completed recording of Strong and “DJ Squiggle”, aka composer Nicholas Britell. The two spoke to Variety about how the infectious earworm appeared and the hip hop star who was impressed by the effort.

“L to the OG” was not originally scripted, so how did you come to know more?

Jeremy Strong: We were making a read table in Glasgow, Scotland, and got to the point in the script where we were paying tribute to my father. Some painfully awkward lines say, “Kendall is doing a rap. “Yo MC, kick him.” “And there was a word that sounded like it came from a bad Bar Mitzvah. I lobbied to cut it. I thought it was going to be stupid and let’s think of something else.

Creator Jesse Armstrong, who is steadfast in his instinct, said, “Let’s see what Nick Britell cooks because he’s going to work on it.” And Nick texted me to see if I was there. I called him and he said, “Hey man, I have this beat and these words and I will do it for you over the phone. Promise never to share the recording with anyone. “I recorded it and I’m going to drop it when we release” L to the OG “.

It was incredible and serious. I said to Nick, “I love hip-hop and it seems in the Kendall and show language.” I had to remove it.

How long did it take you to find the lyrics?

Nicholas Britell: Jesse contacted me and said, “We’re going to have this footage and Kendall is going to rap. Do you have any idea what kind of rhythm can go with this? “

From the start of the show, we see Kendall rapping in the car at the Beastie Boys. It made its way into the score because you see these rhythms and hip-hop elements. I wanted it to be something special at the time. … I thought of the music I was listening to in college, and if I found one of these old rhythms and that it could resonate with the show. I found this old beat that had this remix that I did of the prelude in C minor by Bach.

I spoke to Jesse, Adam McKay and they sent in ideas for lyrics and I put it all together and showed how it could be done. What was amazing was how Jeremy took it and made it his. It’s one thing to act, but it’s another to achieve a real rap performance. It’s a whole different set of skills. Jeremy wrote the melody you hear when Kendall sings this sung line, “L to the OG”, he invented this part.

What inspired the moment when Kendall greets Logan during the performance?

Strong: It was an impulse. I hadn’t planned it. I watched a lot of rap performances and just watched the behavior. In general, I think it’s important not to prescribe anything, so I just did it. Trying to do it right is where you want to steer away because it’s painful to see someone so nudely trying to do this thing with such conviction, with all their heart and nerves. I knew it was important for me to try it and go.

Were you surprised to see how it has become a phenomenon?

Britell: I had no idea that he was going to become what he became. I thought people would be shocked and the risk that Kendall was taking. I get daily messages asking if rap is going to be on the album. The album includes the official studio version of “L to the OG” and is not released.

Strong: It became obvious when people were dressed for this thing like Halloween and I received a text from Frank Ocean that said “L at OG” with a crying emoji. I considered him the highest possible compliment because he is one of my heroes. It was small accessories but it meant the world.

Are we going to see Kendall rap in season 3?

Jeremy: I keep throwing Nick. Can we do the Kendall quarantine mix-tape? I’m here, I’m waiting and I want to release some beats. At the Golden Globes, Jay-Z and Beyonce walked by the table, I was waiting for the moment for him to say “Good things”, but I don’t think he knew who I was. … What is so interesting, speaking also of the nonsense of the series, I am able to buy the label because I liked making this rap. Kendall could make an album and it could be one thing.

Broadcast to “L to the OG”