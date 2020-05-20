World Health Organization Coronavirus envoy Dr. David Nabarro has a message for President Trump

The annual meeting of member countries of the World Health Organization is being held this week in Geneva – but this year the organization faces an unusual exam. The United States has expressed strong criticism and temporarily suspended funding for the organization pending a review, and the World Health Assembly has approved an investigation into how WHO leaders have handled the pandemic. coronavirus. In a letter published overnight on Twitter by President Trump he threatened to permanent reduction in funding to the organization.

The Director-General of WHO has agreed to undertake a independent review. And adding to the level of American-Chinese tension, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Monday that China would donate $ 2 billion to the organization’s response effort against coronaviruses.

Dr. David Nabarro, a Special Envoy of the Director-General of WHO for COVID-19 and a doctor with a long history of fighting global viruses, warned against carrying out a “forensic examination” of the organization in the middle of the pandemic in an interview with Pamela Falk of CBS News.

“I’m begging people not to try to do a forensic exam in the middle of an answer,” he said, “because it’s like basically removing fire trucks from the fire and asking him to go for routine maintenance when they are desperately needed to put out a flame. ”

Dr David Nabarro has participated in WHO’s efforts against deadly epidemics, including avian flu, Ebola and now the coronavirus. HOANG DINH NAM / AFP via Getty Images



Read excerpts from Falk’s interview with Dr. Nabarro below.

Pamela Falk: How worried are you about a second wave of coronavirus, with the opening of countries?

Dr. David Nabarro: I think that more than a second wave, I’m worried about new repeat outbreaks. I want to differentiate that from an influenza pandemic, which tends to come in waves. It is a completely new thing. It’s a coronavirus, a set of current virus epidemics, and they come in small peaks that build up very quickly, and I’m extremely worried that in the current lockdown situation, viruses around the world can be found in many different places.

[…] My concern is that there will be more epidemics, and that we will find that for various reasons we do not have the capacity everywhere to close the epidemics, and this is particularly difficult in overcrowded cities, it is particularly difficult in very poor settings, it is particularly difficult when many refugees and others are brought together under very difficult circumstances.

My God, there are reasons to worry.

The charge of many countries, including President Trump in the United States, is that some of the decisions made were political – in particular, the problem with the [Chinese] Communist Party leaders did not share research on human-to-human transmission, that it should have been sooner, and that they had not shared virus samples. How legitimate is it?

Countries provide information to the WHO Secretariat. The WHO Secretariat is authorized to ask them for further details, or to ask them to explain things, but there are no mandatory powers, with the World Health Organization. It has to work with what it gets from the countries.

So if a country decides, for whatever reason, that it’s going to be slower than maybe it could be to inform the World Health Organization that it has a problem, due to a disease, the World Health Organization has not gotten the power to go fly to this country and try to find out more details about what is going on.

China still hasn’t shared live virus samples, has it?

Well, actually, I thought so … but as far as I’m concerned, every piece of hardware required has been obtained, including the viral sequence which is the key, and samples have been shared.

I have not heard of non-sharing, as it was very important and, to my knowledge, everything that has been requested by WHO has been made available by the Chinese authorities. The question you are referring to, which is in the resolution under discussion, is “where does the virus come from?”

And there is a request from the governments that meet in this World Health Assembly, for a formal inquiry to be made. Now we expected it. It’s normal. This is part of learning the lessons, and there is a mechanism available.

WHO is underfunded, you say?

Oh, terribly. And I think these questions that you are asking, completely legitimate questions that we really asked in the context of this resolution.

But please, can’t we just make the staff running the place more burdensome to have an investigation now?

Let us do it when things have fallen, say next year, but ask the question. … I beg people not to try to do a forensic exam in the middle of an answer because it’s like taking fire trucks off the fire and asking them to do routine maintenance when they have desperately need to put out a flame.

President Trump has suspended payments, is considering reinstatement, we’re back, he hasn’t made a decision yet. Do you have a message?

This organization is extraordinary. It focuses on inequalities, health inequalities between poor and rich like no one, no other body in the world.

It is the meeting place for all people working on health, all over the world. It sets standards for nutrition, noncommunicable diseases, everything related to environmental health, all areas of health, WHO sets the standards. He keeps the numbers, he tells us who dies of what, he sets up programs to improve malaria, children’s health, women’s health, road accidents, patient safety. You name it, they do it, because every year the bosses, the World Health Assembly give them more work to do.

[…] Suddenly, in the midst of this massive crisis, they are told that the main stakeholder thinks they have messed up and that they will therefore withdraw the money.

[…] So it’s a little odd that suddenly this country which was really big at the WHO, decided that it was going to cut the budget, I don’t understand. It just doesn’t make sense, doesn’t add up, right in the middle of something that affects 7.8 billion people.

You know, it’s a bit, if you were to explain it to someone else, especially given the support that has always been there from the people, the American people at WHO, they could not do everything just not understand it. And sometimes it sounds like a bad dream for the staff of the organization. They feel stunned. They do their best. They work with their Americans there, many, many, many, and they do such a good job. They cannot understand it.