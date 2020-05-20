Watch Emily St. John Mandel at the L.A. Times Book Club

Author Emily St. John Mandel joins the L.A. Times Book Club at 7 p.m. May 19 for a wide-ranging virtual discussion of his work, including the successful pandemic classic “Station Eleven”, the subject of an upcoming HBO Max series.

Watch Mandel in conversation with Times culture writer Carolina A. Miranda on the Los Angeles Times Facebook page. Or log in Youtube or Twitter.

Mandel’s new book is “The Glass Hotel”, which involves another topical issue, a financial crisis. The novel includes a key figure inspired by financier Bernie Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme was discovered during the 2008 financial crisis.

Before his book club speech, Mandel and a few other authors helped us make an apocalyptic reading list. She suggested “A Song for Leibowitz” by Walter M. Miller Jr., calling the 1961 Hugo Prize winner “an interesting and somewhat haunting story.”

“It was the first post-apocalyptic book I ever read,” she said, “and reading it made me think for the first time of what a post-apocalyptic world might look like.”

