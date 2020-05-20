Want to see friends? Here are the risk factors for coronaviruses

Your will crumbles. Mine too.

For two months, we have been good. We zoomed in. We have FaceTimed. We greeted neighbors across the street and behind the fence.

But enough is enough. We want to see friends and family in real life.

Now many of us let cracks form in our coronavirus protection fortresses, crossing your fingers while doing our best to mitigate the risk.

We let our kids ride a bike together, as long as they wear their masks. We invite friends to our classes for a drink, taking care to place the chairs six feet apart.

We experience picnics and long distance walks. We make pacts: I won’t see anyone and you won’t see anyone and that way we can see each other. Right? May be? No?

Los Angeles County health officials are still advise people to resist the urge to visit friends and family, even from a distance of six feet.

“We recommend that you continue to distance yourself in the same way as we have recommended before, using technology,” said Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, on Friday. “At the moment we do not recommend that people be together in social units.”

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from Pacific San Diego.

Elsewhere, however, public health experts recognize that even rule-makers quarantine fatigue and are looking for ways to cheat as safely as possible.

Dr. Mary Bassett , former New York health commissioner and professor at Harvard TH The Chan School of Public Health said it expects people to start expanding their “safety cone” soon beyond households, whether public health officials think it is a good idea or not.

“No matter what we tell them, people will try to rank their risks,” said Bassett. “Let outdoor activities be safer than indoor activities, does it make sense to broaden the circle of people I see – these are the things people are going to want to be guided on.”

The harsh truth remains that just as abstinence is the only foolproof way to avoid a sexually transmitted disease, the best way to protect yourself coronavirus it is by remaining physically isolated from each other. But for many of us, and for a variety of reasons, this may be an impossible standard to maintain.

So if you have to see friends, how do you know if an activity is high or low risk?

A general rule of thumb is that the outdoors tend to be better than indoors, smaller groups are better than larger groups and a shorter period of time is better than a longer period, said Julie Swann , head of the Fitts department of industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

The relative risk of seeing others also depends on the prevalence of COVID-19 in your community and the degree of potential exposure of the virus or friend you expect to see to the virus, said Chunhuei chi , director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University.

“The idea of ​​sure or not sure is not in black and white,” he said. “It is a diploma which is influenced by several factors.”

Wearing a mask will reduce your risk of getting the virus if you don’t have it and passing it on to others if you have it, but don’t realize it.

But enough with the broad lines. The L.A. Times asked Dr. Marybeth Sexton , an infectious disease expert at Emory University School of Medicine, to help assess the risk of seven social activities in which people are already participating.

Two families get together for a barbecue in the backyard, families staying six feet apart

Verdict: Difficult if children are involved.

The context: Cooking burgers on the grill is OK, said Sexton. Scientists believe that the majority of coronavirus transmissions are made through respiratory droplets that spread when people are close to each other. Some contact spread is also likely if someone coughs and sneezes on a surface such as a railing or door handle, and then someone else touches it. But if the food was prepared by someone who practices good hand hygiene and it is well done, it’s probably OK. Just make sure people don’t touch the same utensils or plates.

The problem here is that although adults can safely execute the plan, it is difficult to explain social distance to children, especially if they have not seen each other for a long time. And if the children play together, they bring everything they are exposed to to their families.

Socially distanced walk, with (let’s admit it) a certain drift

Verdict: Relatively low risk.

The context: It’s hard to always know you’re six feet apart, and Sexton said there’s nothing magical about six feet anyway. Some virus-laden droplets, expelled in a cough or sneeze, travel three feet, while others can reach nine.

The good thing about a walk is that you are outside, and it is generally safer than being indoors as there is better air flow to keep the droplets away from you. And as long as you try to maintain as much as possible six feet of separation, the only thing that would make you even safer is to wear a mask. (This applies to both of you.)

Moms go out to a backyard (no kids, no spouses), bring everything, keep six feet away

Verdict: Cunning.

The context: Keeping it outside, preventing children from playing together, and preventing people from getting in and out of the kitchen or sharing food and drink are all good. But as we return to socialization, said Sexton, the smaller the safer.

If there were 10 moms at the rally and you assume each mom went to a similar party earlier this weekend, then attending that party is like being exposed to 100 other people.

This is where a gathering like this can quickly spread the virus, especially if one of the guests was particularly contagious, she said.

Drinks around a fireplace, chairs six feet apart

Verdict: Fairly low risk.

The context: If people really observe the distance in this kind of situation, then it’s pretty safe as long as you limit it to a small number of people.

Two families in quarantine together

Verdict: Mixed.

The context: There are some great things about this idea, said Sexton, but it’s hard to guarantee that someone in the group won’t be exposed. If they are, they bring this exposure to a larger group of people than they would if they were only with their own family.

Children cycling together while wearing masks

Verdict: Intermediate risk.

The context: What this situation means is that the children are outside and their bikes are preventing them from getting too close to each other. In addition, you have mask protection, so it’s great.

But you have to be careful, because if one of these children plays with other children, their risk of exposure is magnified and they carry it over to their families, said Sexton.

To make this safer, make sure that none of the kids have had a ton of exposure to the other kids and that they really understand that the masks should stay. They should also wash their hands as soon as they return home.

Let someone use your bathroom

Verdict: Safer than you think, if you take some basic precautions.

The context: Sexton said there are two ways to make this scenario safer. If someone enters the house to use the toilet, let them enter alone. When they are finished, it is extremely important to wash your hands thoroughly. Then you will want to clean the toilet afterwards. Almost all household cleaners have indications that they kill the coronavirus.

As long as you clean the surfaces and wash your hands, you must be safe.

Times author Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.