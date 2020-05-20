USC Trojans Hires Swimming Coach Jeremy Kipp Via Zoom

When longtime swim coach Dave Salo resigned in February, USC sport director Mike Bohn did not expect to find his replacement via video chat.

But Tuesday, three months after Salo’s unexpected departure, Jeremy Kipp, a former USC assistant, was appointed coach after a virtual interview.

For Kipp, who worked under Salo from 2008 to 2015, running the USC swimming program was a dream job. Landing the concert on Zoom, however, was hardly like him or Bohn expected this dream to come true.

“It was a difficult process,” said Bohn, “but we are delighted with the result.”

With the campus closed, the university on a hiring freeze and its athletics department working remotely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process took “much longer than usual,” said Bohn, despite the fact that the USC interviewed fewer candidates than in normal circumstances.

“Given the impossibility of getting in front of someone, we have spent more time checking our candidates, thinking about what is right and learning as much as possible through communications with colleagues across the country, “said Bohn. “It takes more time and obviously more knowledge, more people.”

These ideas included comments from current swimmers, to whom Bohn reached out to assess the qualities they wanted in their new coach. This information alone took weeks to compile before USC began interviewing candidates.

When Kipp first interviewed last month, he had little understanding of how his virtual audition would go.

“There is a lot of body language when you interview, where you know you are doing well. You read the play, “said Kipp. “On Zoom, if you think you said something really smart, you look at the cubes thinking,” Did it land or not? “”

Kipp had no idea until the job was offered to him. His interviewers, on the other hand, were able to share their opinions about him via a separate chat during Kipp’s interview.

It was one of the few benefits of a virtual process, said Bohn. Aside from the shortcomings, the process was enough to convince Bohn that Kipp had the passion he was looking for.

Kipp spent the previous two seasons in the same position at Northwestern, culminating in the program’s best performance in more than a decade. Kipp has also coached Boise State for three seasons.

Only a few coaches and administrators remain from Kipp’s position at USC.

Tuesday morning, it was presented to the male and female Zoom teams. Kipp, who hopes to move to California next month, had a speech ready. As he scanned dozens of faces in small boxes on his computer screen, he realized once again how difficult it was to communicate with an entire team via Zoom.

Kipp’s passion once again impressed Bohn. The response from the USC swimmers, he said, was “like worth a response to a coach hire I have never had in my career.”

“To be able to watch the screen as the faces of the student-athletes glowed with excitement and hope when they learned that Jeremy was their new coach, it was really special,” said Bohn. “It was truly an inspiring moment.”

This does not mean that Bohn is looking forward to more virtual hires.

“I hope it’s this one,” he said.