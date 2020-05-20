UCLA formalizes: Martin Jarmond new sports director

UCLA has officially announced that Martin Jarmond will be its next sport director on Tuesday while the former sport director at Boston College will take office in Westwood on or before July 1, when Dan Guerrero begins his retirement.

With a six-year contract worth an average of $ 1.4 million a year, plus incentives, Jarmond will be the highest-paid sports director of a Pac-12 public school. Jarmond will receive $ 1,030,000 with a one-time signing bonus of $ 339,900 in the first year of his contract. Guerrero’s base salary was $ 984,667 this year, with an additional $ 105,000 in performance bonuses.

The 39-year-old Jarmond, who became the youngest sports director of a Power Five conference school two years ago when he took office at Boston College, will be the first African American sports director at UCLA , a school known to pioneers like Jackie Robinson. , Kenny Washington and Arthur Ashe.

“UCLA is an ambitious program in intercollegiate athletics,” said Jarmond in a statement. “Steeped in history and success, the tradition of legends and barrier-breakers who call themselves Bruins is unmatched. … I will work tirelessly to keep our student-athletes, alumni and fans proud of UCLA Athletics. “

The search to replace Guerrero, who guided the athletics department of UCLA for 18 years through 32 NCAA championships and no major football games, intensified when the campus closed due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The last interviews were conducted virtually and Jarmond won the job against Desiree Reed-Francois of Nevada Las Vegas, a former UCLA rower who was the other finalist before retiring from the exam last Friday. Jarmond will be the first sports director of UCLA unrelated to the school since its opening in 1919.

“I am confident that Martin will help UCLA carry on this legendary tradition with his exceptional leadership, great integrity and enthusiasm for our future,” said Chancellor Gene Block in a statement. “Even in difficult times like these, there is so much to wait for and so much potential to unlock for our program and among our student-athletes.”

Jarmond, a two-time former captain of the North Carolina men’s basketball team in Wilmington, was assistant sport manager for regional development and donations to the state of Michigan from 2003 to 2009 before working as manager Ohio State athletics assistant from 2009 to 2017.

At Boston College, where he was also the school’s first black sports director, Jarmond helped launch a $ 150 million fundraising campaign that reached $ 121 million.