Trump uses coronavirus crisis to visit swing states

President Trump will travel to Michigan on Thursday to visit a Ford Motor Co. plant that launched a crash program last month to build fans and personal protective equipment for the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, he visited a distribution facility in Pennsylvania that ships medical supplies across the country. And a week before that, he visited a factory in Arizona that makes respiratory masks.

It is no coincidence that Trump’s first events outside of Washington since early March focused on three swing states that could determine who will win the November elections.

He won all three in 2016, but polls in every state, show it behind Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, in part due to widespread disapproval of Trump’s uneven response to the COVID-19 pandemic – including his feuds with Democratic governors, including those in the Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Always dismissive of the experts, Trump has not yet worn a protective mask in public despite the advice of the federal health authorities and the White House coronavirus working group. It is not known if he will wear one on Thursday when he visits the Ford component factory in Rawsonville, Ypsilanti, about 30 miles west of Detroit.

If he does not do so, he will be in violation of Ford’s security protocols as well as in technical violation of an executive order of Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a frequent target of Trump rumors for his lockdown orders. The state has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, with nearly 5,000 dead so far.

Whitmer, who is a potential running mate for Biden, has criticized the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic. Her office said the White House had not invited her to attend Thursday’s event and that she planned to volunteer at a school that day to distribute meals to children and their families.

“Whenever you politicize a crisis, there is an opportunity – but there is also a huge risk,” said Saul Anuzis, former president of Michigan GOP. “This is especially true with this crisis, as it affects just about everyone.”

Given the federal and local resources necessary to coordinate and provide security for any presidential trip, the decision to travel after a catastrophic event is difficult for any White House. It is even more difficult to do so during a pandemic.

“After a hurricane, you don’t want to get there and disrupt first responders, but the waters recede after a few days,” said Thomas “Mack” McLarty, who was chief of staff to President Clinton. “It’s different in that there is no natural time to leave.”

“But it’s important to thank first responders, doctors and nurses, to show empathy and connectivity, concern and leadership. When you have events that focus on that, they are perfectly appropriate.”

With Trump, these taxpayer-funded events – his first two trips included short factory tours followed by about 30 minutes of remarks – may sound like mini-campaigns, with loud music, fan witness, and invective against his enemies.

At the Honeywell plant in Phoenix on May 5, Trump led an entourage in hard hats around the floor while his campaign’s rock’n’roll festive playlist exploded from the speakers, conspicuously infusing a moment. on the difficulties and the sacrifices with a more festive air. Going on stage, he began by saluting his 2016 victory in Arizona.

Before Trump’s arrival at the Owens & Minor Inc. plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 14, several campaign substitutes hit local radio to promote Trump’s journey and overall response to the pandemic.

Considering his slip in the polls, Trump is increasingly worried about his re-election effort, according to many collaborators. Karl Rove, the architect of President George W. Bush’s electoral victories in 2000 and 2004, told the President at an Oval Office meeting last week that the stalled campaign should accelerate quickly, said a person close to the meeting.

Trump’s discomfort also caused frustration with his campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

After controversial discussion of internal polls weeks ago, Trump, an administration official said, was groaning again last week after Democratic strategist James Carville called Parscale on TV “scribbler”, suggesting that he was enriched during the campaign and appeased the president with “false polls”, an evaluation which seemed to strike a nerve.

“He thought he was having a juggernaut campaign,” said the official. “Now there is a lot of doubt that has crept in.”

While Trump’s campaign and the super PAC ran ads in the swing states attacking Biden, the Democrats responded with a barrage of spots criticizing the president for failing to contain the coronavirus as successfully as in other countries .

Trump constantly brags that the United States performs more tests than any other country, but the death toll in the United States – more than 91,000 so far – is more than double that of any other nation.

The traditional organizing efforts of the two political parties in the swing states remain on hold for the time being. But Trump’s inability to organize mass rallies probably hurts him more because the raucous events cheer up, boost his base, and help his campaign raise funds and accumulate electoral data.

As he sought to escape the confines of the White House, not to mention the sobering realities of a public health crisis and economic calamity, Trump has shown his eagerness to return to freewheeling tactics, slash -and-burn characteristic of the campaign season. , increasing his personal attacks on Democrats, the media and others.

All presidents are inherently political, said Julian Zelizer, presidential historian at Princeton University. But if, say, President Lyndon Johnson’s obsessive focus on electoral calculations has been balanced to some extent by his zealous attachment to a legislative agenda, Trump’s frankness in asserting his own self sets it apart above all else.

Trump’s presidency is “a matter of division,” said Zelizer. “Every move he makes to be re-elected is just to play with his supporters and never try to build a larger coalition, and that’s a strategy. He sees the country as red or blue, and he focuses on the Red. “

Since taking office, Trump has drawn attention to swing states, particularly those that pushed him to the top in 2016.

In 2017, he chose an Ohio River as the backdrop for a speech outlining an as yet unfulfilled infrastructure plan, helped attract a Chinese iPhone maker to build a new factory in Wisconsin, and touted new investments in domestic auto and coal production at facilities in Michigan and Pennsylvania, respectively.

In the lead-up to the midterm elections in 2018, he organized more than three dozen rallies on behalf of the Republican candidates – almost all in strongly Republican, mostly suburban and rural locations where he is the most popular.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan by just 10,704 votes – a 0.23% margin – unexpectedly dismantling Hillary Clinton’s alleged “blue wall” after also narrowly taking Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Four years later, the president’s allies were pessimistic about his chances of winning Michigan in November based on weeks of internal polling data.

But according to a person involved in the re-election effort, a more recent internal poll showed that Trump was regaining some ground in the midst of growing frustration, fueled largely by the president himself, over the refusal to Whitmer to quickly relax home stay orders.

State lawmakers in Lansing last week canceled a legislative session amid death threats against Whitmer and the threatening presence of anti-lockdown protesters, some armed with assault rifles, at Capitol Hill.

“There are a lot of people in Michigan who are disappointed with the closure,” said Anuzis, former president of the GOP. He said Trump can still galvanize white working-class voters who supported him four years ago.

“The epidemic here has occurred almost entirely in urban areas, and yet we have this unique approach that has put many people in places where there are no jobless viruses,” he said. declared. “Most people who work in manufacturing, the automotive industry, or the supply side cannot work from home. So there is an opportunity [for Trump] to take advantage of a large number of voters deprived of their rights. “