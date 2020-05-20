Training classes could be valuable for the spread of coronavirus

Group fitness classes can be a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a new report.

the study, approaching the reopening of the States, underlines how a single workshop bringing together 27 fitness dance teachers in South Korea was responsible for more than 100 cases of coronavirus distributed in 12 fitness centers in the city of Cheonan.

At the February 15 meeting, eight instructors had coronavirus but they didn’t know it yet – they were asymptomatic.

Over the next 24 days, March 9, the virus spread through fitness classes to 112 participants, according to the research team at Dankook University Hospital.

High octane workouts in confined spaces can be ripe environments for the virus to spread, the researchers said.

“The characteristics that could have led to the transmission of instructors to Cheonan include large classes, small spaces and intense training sessions,” the scientists wrote in their research letter published by the CDC to the end of last week. “The humid and warm atmosphere in a sports facility coupled with a turbulent air flow generated by intense physical exercise can cause a denser transmission of the isolated droplets.”

Each dance class related to transmission had between five and 22 students. About half of the 112 cases were passed on from instructors to students, the contact tracers found.

A total of 54 of the 217 students who were exposed to the courses and who were exposed to the virus tested positive, representing an infection rate of 26%.

The rest were from sick students who then spread the virus to family, friends and colleagues. The infected students only started showing symptoms about 3.5 days after attending class on average. , the researchers found.

The study found that several low intensity workouts were not as effective at transferring the virus.

One of the instructors at the initial workshop also gave yoga and pilates classes for groups of seven to eight people. But the researchers found that none of the students in these classes ended up getting the virus.

“We hypothesize that the lower intensity of Pilates and yoga did not cause the same transmission effects as those of the more intense fitness dance classes,” the researchers wrote.