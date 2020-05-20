Tom Brady was ‘checked’ during the 2018 Patriots Super Bowl season

The New England media has officially entered the defamation phase of Tom Brady’s grieving cycle.

In a column published by the Boston Sports Journal on Saturday, founder Greg Bedard says that former Patriots flagman has been “widely verified” at the end of the 2018 season despite a successful Super Bowl 53 campaign.

“That thing you hear – he felt he was out, (the offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels was no longer his buffer, Brady didn’t have the same entry – that’s what you get from an aging athlete , who has always been worried about being replaced, seeing ghosts, “Bedard wrote.” What you won’t hear from the Brady team is that Brady largely checked in 2018 after the loss to Pittsburgh and hated how the offensive evolved into a more race-based attack. “

Brady had only one touchdown and was caught once in the Patriots’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers in week 15 of the 2018 season. However, the idea that he mentally threw the ‘sponge after that is suspicious in light of their subsequent success. He finished the regular season with 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a completion percentage of 65.8 and the team has won its next five games, including a 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams .

“Was Brady phased out in 2018? Was the offense becoming less focused on Tom? Of course not, ”wrote Bedard. “The Patriots were trying to win football games with what they had on hand. And it worked … so I guess we won’t hear any complaints from the public about this season. “

Sunday, Bedard slightly overturned bold claim on Twitter and said the “verified” statement did not apply to the playoffs, although it certainly appears to be implied.

“Brady probably hated the Rams Super Bowl game plan and how it only produced 13 points,” wrote Bedard, who is known as one of the team’s hippest journalists.

Brady completed 21 of 35 Super Bowl 53 passes for 262 yards, zero touchdown and one interception. The only touchdown in the game was scored by ball carrier Sony Michel.

“Brady was so determined to be the one to orchestrate the last years of his career that he was paranoid about [head coach Bill] Belichick beat him with his fist, “added Bedard.

Bedard is far from the first to postulate that Brady’s unrestrained dynamics with Belichick and McDaniels, combined with palpable frustration with the offense in his last season, contributed to his departure. Shortly after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote that “Brady seemed so driven by an animus towards Belichick that they could not say whether he really wanted to make a fresh start or whether he just needed a lever to force [Robert] Kraft to intervene. “

Earlier this month, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel said that Brady “is probably getting tired [New England]”And NFL insider Gary Myers called Brady’s relationship with Josh McDaniels” deteriorating. “

Brady quickly refuted Myers’ report on Instagram: “Please stop this nonsense!” 19 years together and brothers for life. “