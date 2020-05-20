The sharing of COVID-19 information with law enforcement authorities is a matter of concern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than 11 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the United States, with every certainty that their private medical information will remain protected and undisclosed.

However, officials from at least two-thirds of states share the addresses of positive tests with first aiders – from police to firefighters and the EMT. An Associated Press assessment found that at least 10 of these states also share patient names.

The first respondents argue that the information is necessary to help them take additional precautions to avoid the spread and spread of the coronavirus.

However, civil liberties and community activists have expressed concern about possible profiling in African-American and Hispanic communities that already have turbulent relationships with law enforcement. Some imagine that information will be provided to immigration authorities.

“The data could have a really cold effect, causing already uncontrolled government officials to take the COVID-19 test and potentially accelerate the spread of the disease,” the Tennessee Black Caucus said in a statement.

The sharing of information does not violate medical privacy laws as directed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But many members of minority communities work in fields that require them to show jobs on a daily basis, which makes them more susceptible to the virus – and they need the most testing.

Tennessee the matter has been criticized from lawyers from both Republicans and Democrats, who only became aware of the information sharing earlier this month.

The process is simple: State and local health departments monitor who has passed the test in their area and then provide the information to dispatch centers. The AP review shows that this is the case in at least 35 states that share addresses for positive tests.

At least 10 states go further and also share names: Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Tennessee. Wisconsin did so briefly, but stopped earlier this month. There have been 287,481 positive cases in those states, mostly in New Jersey.

“We should ask why the information needs to be given to law enforcement to see if there is a risk of abuse,” said Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Judicial Defense and Training Fund.

He said law enforcement agencies should provide assurances that the data would not be disclosed to the federal government, noting the Trump administration’s requirement for local government to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Law enforcement officials say they have long been provided with confidential information – such as social security information and criminal history. COVID-19 data is only a continuation of the trend.

According to a national fraternal police order, more than 100 police officers in the United States have died from the coronavirus. Hundreds of others have tested positive, as a result of staff wrinkles.

“Many agencies had officials before receiving this information, and now they have been able to keep it to a minimum,” said Maggi Duncan, CEO of the Association of Tengi Police Chiefs.

Critics wonder why first aiders don’t just take precautions with everyone, given that so many people with the virus have symptoms or have mild symptoms. Using protective equipment only in cases where the disease has been confirmed is unlikely to guarantee their protection, they argue.

In Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton, director of health, issued an order on April 24 requiring local health departments to provide emergency personnel with the names and addresses of people who have shown a positive effect on the coronavirus. However, the order also stated that first aiders should assume that everyone in contact with them may have COVID-19.

This part of the order confuses the American Civil Liberties Union. “If this is best or recommended practice, then why is there a need or desire to share this specific information with first aiders?” said Gary Daniels, ACLU’s Ohio chief lobbyist.

Duncan said getting the information in advance is valuable because it allows the officer to “do his job better and safer.”

To use the data, officials have not been provided with a physical list of COVID-19 patients. Instead, addresses and names are entered into computer systems so that dispatchers can forward the call to the officers in charge. In most states that use data, first responders must also agree not to use the data to deny a call.

In some states, the data will be deleted after a certain period of time.

In Tennessee, the data is cleared within a month or when the patient is no longer supervised by the health department, according to agreements reviewed by the health authorities and the AP. In County Franklin, Ohio, which also includes the state capital, health officials reported 914 confirmed and probable cases to mission offices in May and April, but removed those names after patients spent 14 days in solitary confinement, spokeswoman Mitzi Kline said.

Some are not convinced. The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition called the sharing of medical information “deeply worrying,” warning that doing so could undermine the trust governments have sought to build with immigrants and color communities.

“Tell us how it works for you, then tell us how well it has worked. Don’t just tell us you need it in your job, ”said State Representative G.A. Hardway, a Memphis Democrat leading the black Caucasus on law.

The information is still highly sought after by law enforcement. In Pennsylvania, two police associations filed a lawsuit to force local health authorities to reveal the names and addresses of patients. The trial is still pending.

Still, there have been abuses.

New Hampshire health authorities agreed to share names and addresses in mid-March, but some of the first respondents also reported positive cases to local leaders. State Department of Health spokesman Jake Leon said it was a misunderstanding and has been closed.

“We haven’t experienced any additional problems,” Leon said.