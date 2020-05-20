The Canada-US border will remain closed until June 21

The Canada-US border will remain closed for 30 days, extending the measure until at least June 21 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The two countries reached an agreement in March to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel – which means no recreational visits – while keeping it open to trade and essential workers, including medical personnel crossing for work, CBC reported.

This agreement was extended for 30 days in April and was due to expire on May 21.

Trudeau said provinces clearly want to keep the border closed because reopening the border could spread the coronavirus, which killed more than 90,000 Americans but less than 6,000 in Canada to date.

Trudeau said the Americans were “completely open” to extending the closure, the network reported.

And he added that the government would be “very, very careful” about any relaxation of border restrictions.

When asked when Canada could reopen its doors to international visitors, Trudeau replied that the government is making decisions week by week depending on a changing situation.

“At every step, we have to make the right decisions based on the circumstances,” he said.

This decision comes as the country’s provinces are gradually reopening businesses and services to the public.